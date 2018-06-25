Are you in the market for a new MacBook and wondering if you should hold out until Amazon's Prime Day in the summer? Think you're going to find some unique deals during that time that you can't find right now? There's no doubt that Amazon's Prime Day is a huge day for deals, especially on electronics. If you're already a Prime member or don't mind signing up for it to get those deals, it's definitely worth it for a lot of reasons. We don't know exactly what's going to be on sale during this year's Prime Day, but we can look at past Prime Days and take a guess.

Before we do all that though, you need to know what you're looking for in a laptop if you decide to buy one. Laptops come in all shapes and sizes. Are you looking for the most affordable and portable option, or the most powerful workhorse machine that you can find in a small package? These things are important to know before you see a discount and buy the wrong thing.

Something like the MacBook Air is great for basic web browsing, document creation, video calls, and other basic activities, while fully-loaded MacBook Pro models can be used for photo and video editing, some gaming, and more. The 12-inch MacBook is a decent compromise between the two other models, and the price generally falls in between as well.

My advice to you is, if you're in the market for a laptop you should establish these parameters before you even begin looking for sales. Know ahead of time what you want particularly because Prime Day sales come and go really fast. After that, the next trick will be to know where to look for laptop deals.

Prime Day is Amazon's day. It's in the name, of course. The problem with Amazon in regards to MacBook deals is that Amazon doesn't have a lot of investment in laptops as a device. We're bound to see a ton of deals on smart home devices because Amazon has smart home devices like the Echo Dot or Echo Plus. We'll see tablet sales of all shapes and sizes because Amazon has the Kindle Fire HD. We even see TV deals because Amazon has the Fire TV and Fire OS. There is no dedicated Amazon Fire laptop, though, so Amazon cares a lot less about pushing those products.

Luckily, that doesn't stop other retailers from barking up that particular tree, though. Best Buy, Walmart, and many others will have sales trying to compete with Amazon's sales. Best Buy is already one of the best places to regularly find MacBook deals, so I imagine that will still be true in July. Hopefully, these retailers can pick up the slack for other laptops, too. Amazon generally runs sales on previous-generation hardware, so if you're looking for the latest and greatest you'll definitely be disappointed.

In prior Prime Day sales, we didn't see much in terms of action on MacBook deals. You may see some small discounts or random configurations go on sale, but odds are we won't be seeing a whole bunch of them hit for amazing prices all at the same time. If you're patient and keep an eye out, you may be able to score a discount, but don't get too excited about the prospect of saving big on your next purchase on Prime Day.

Get prepared with Thrifter's newsletter

The Thrifter team is going to be covering ALL things Prime Day, and you won't want to miss out. Sign up now to have tips, tricks, deals, and more delivered right to your inbox.