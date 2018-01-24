Apple's new HomePod is the company's answer to the high-fidelity and smart speaker market. It's a dedicated speaker that supports Siri for access to Apple Music and HomeKit-enabled devices. It's one hell of a sound system packed into a 7-inch tall package. It has a specially engineered audio design to produce quality sound throughout your entire room, even if it's set up in a corner. It's built with Siri inside, so you can use it to play tunes through Apple Music, send messages, make phone calls, and control your HomeKit enabled devices. In fact, Mobile Nations Editorial Director, Rene Ritchie, describes listening to HomePod as "Retina for your ears." It's bound to be a pretty impressive little speaker. You're not here to learn more about the HomePod, though (you can do that by reading our FAQ). You're here to help you decide whether you should buy more than one. Let's dig in!

Should I buy multiple HomePod speakers?

The short answer is no. When the HomePod launches, it's not going to have multi-room music functionality or stereo pairing. What, exactly does all that mean? It means if you buy two HomePods, they're going to work as completely separate speakers — you won't be able to create a synced stereo environment in your living room by placing the two speakers across from each other. Here's how Apple describes the feature that it says will be coming later this year: