If you've been thinking about purchasing a Ninja Foodi for yourself, there's no better time than Prime Day. The Ninja Foodi is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fryer, steamer, baker, yogurt-maker, and more.

Amazon Prime Day brings excellent prices on the Ninja Foodi, including the top of the line models. This may be the best price you see all year, so don't let this bargain pass you by.

You might be thinking that Black Friday is coming soon, so is it really worth buying a Ninja Foodi now? We think it is, and there are a few reasons why.

Prime Day is finally here. While it's later this year (due to 2020 reasons), the Prime Day deals are hopping now. If you're a foodie, I'd imagine the Ninja Foodi might be on your shortlist. Historically, the Ninja Foodi has seen some of its best pricing on Amazon's Prime Day.

Prime Day is the best time to buy just about anything on Amazon

Black Friday is more or less a universal retail holiday, but Prime Day is exclusively an Amazon invention. Amazon wants to stake its claim, and offering rock-bottom prices on Prime Day just makes sense.

Plus, if you have a foodie on your gift list, you can get a jump on your holiday shopping now. With as crazy as this year's been, anything you can accomplish ahead of schedule is a bonus in my book. Shipping times and availability could be affected by the pandemic; if you can get it now, why wait?

You'll want it for your holiday cooking

Imagine being able to free up space in your crowded oven by preparing some of your favorite Thanksgiving dishes in the Foodi! You'll save time and effort and be able to cook healthier versions of your faves. If you wait until Black Friday to buy your Ninja Foodi, you won't be able to use it to cook your holiday feast.

Bundle deals for more savings

While this awesome all-in-one cooker comes with plenty of equipment, there are some Ninja Foodi accessories that will make it even better. Why not take advantage of bundle pricing and save even more?

Ninja Foodi This popular all-in-one kitchen wizard is priced right, right now! Switch between pressure cooking, air frying, and other cooking modes with ease. From $160 at Amazon

Black Friday pricing isn't likely to be lower than this

Black Friday is mere weeks away, but it's unlikely that Amazon will beat their Prime Day pricing then. Besides, don't you want to have your Foodi set up and ready to help you cook a fantastic Thanksgiving Feast? The family-sized 8-quart size is a very popular model seeing some great pricing right now.

There's no better time like the present to upgrade your kitchen with a Ninja Foodi. Be sure to check out the rest of the deals now to see all of the best Prime Day 2020 deals.