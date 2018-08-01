From the voice-activated Sonos One to the Alexa-enabled Sonos Beam, Sonos has quite the lineup of premium audio listening devices. If you're looking for a premium audio experience, easy pairing and streaming of audio, loads of audio services, excellent design, and near-universal compatibility with mobile devices, you're going to want to give Sonos at least a little bit of your time. Want to learn a little more? This guide can help you decide if the Sonos system is right for you.

What is Sonos?

It used to be that if you wanted to play music in any room of your house other than the room with the stereo, you had to run wires and connect them to at least a pair of speakers in each one. Talk about cumbersome and labor-intensive work! And let's not forget all the holes in the walls and yards of unsightly wires running everywhere.

Well, those days are over: Sonos is a speaker system that connects wirelessly to your computer, phone, or tablet to play music in any room or every room of your home. It also plays music directly from music streaming services.

Here's the current (extensive) list: