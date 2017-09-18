Is it worth it to carry over all of your current iPhone or iPad settings with the iOS 11 update, or should you start from scratch and do a clean install? Here's everything you need to know.

When you install iOS 11, you can either keep all of the information and settings the same as you did before, or another option is starting over from scratch with a clean install; it all depends on what you're most comfortable with.

Why a clean install of iOS 11 is good

Have you ever had a tupperware container of food that you accidentally let sit in your lunchbox for one week too many, and so when you finally go to wash it out, you contemplate throwing the entire thing out and just starting from scratch with a new, less disgusting container?

Well think of your iPhone as the tupperware container, iOS 10 or later as the gunked-on food, and iOS 11 as the brand new, non-smelly container, and you're pretty much in the right mindset as to why some people think a clean install of iOS 11 is a great thing.

With a clean install, you have a chance to declutter your iPhone and get rid of heavy data, apps, and nonsense that might be stored on your iPhone or iPad that you don't need or ever use. You get an opportunity to reinstall apps sparingly and really make good use of your device's space.

It is worth keeping in mind that if you do opt for a clean install of iOS 11, you will need to take some time to set everything back up the way that you like it, so allow yourself a bit of time to get things in order.

Why a standard installation of iOS 11 is good

Simply put, if you love all the apps and settings that you already have on your iPhone or iPad, and if you feel like your iPhone or iPad doesn't need to be reset or bumped back to square one, stick to a standard installation.

When you have a standard install, you won't have to worry about reinstalling different apps and tweaking your settings back to normal; you just download the update and get on with your life.

Which one is better?

At the end of the day, everyone is different. If you have an iPhone or iPad with a ton of different pictures, files, apps, notes, and everything in between, then a clean installation might be a bit daunting and unnecessary.

However if you're someone who wants a fresh start and doesn't mind taking the time to put things back together, then a clean installation is the way to go.

What do you think?

Have you ever done a clean install with your iPhone or iPad? Do you prefer a standard install with one piece of tech over another? Are you excited to get iOS 11 on your iPhone or iPad?

Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!