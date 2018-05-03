If you've added a MacBook or MacBook Pro to your cart and you're just about to check out, you've likely been prompted to add AppleCare+ to your bag. You may be thinking, "I've already spent at least $1K, that's a lot of money," or you may be thinking, "what's a few hundred more going to hurt?"

Does Apple's standard warranty, the one that comes with your MacBook or MacBook Pro for free, cover everything you think you might need? Or should you break down and take it to the next level? Here's what you need to know about purchasing AppleCare+ for your MacBook or MacBook Pro.

What is Apple's standard warranty?

Every MacBook and MacBook Pro comes with a standard-level warranty for free, which includes:

One year limited hardware warranty

90 days of free technical support

If something isn't working right or your built-in software programs aren't running the way they should during the first three months of owning your MacBook or MacBook Pro, you can call 1-800-APL-CARE and get help over the phone troubleshooting your issue.

If your physical computer, the battery, RAM, hard drive, keyboard, mouse, or power cord fail, and it's not due to accidental or intentional damage, Apple will repair or replace it.

For example, if the internal hard drive just goes kaput in the first year, Apple will cover the cost to repair or replace it. If you drop your MacBook Pro on the ground while trying to set it up and break the screen, you're out of luck — unless you have AppleCare+.

AppleCare+ extension