Short answer: If drawing and speed matter, Apple's new iPad Pro models are worth your money.
Apple's new 10.5 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are bigger, better, and faster than ever before — but are they worth your hard-earned cash? Whether you currently have a first-generation iPad Pro or you're considering buying your very first Pro-model iPad, here's what you need to know.
Capacity & Color
Both the 10.5 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models now start at a baseline 64GB of storage space — a welcome doubling of previous storage capacities — and go all the way up to 512GB at their highest configuration. (For reference, the base MacBook Pro model starts at 128GB.)
Colors is the only place where the two new iPad Pro models differ: The 12.9-inch model is sadly lacking a Rose Gold option; otherwise, the two share the same Space Grey, Silver, and Gold color choices.
If you need more storage on your next iPad and cloud-based storage won't do, both of these iPads are great improvements — 512GB of storage is the largest ever offered on an iOS device, and that should be especially nice come the release of iOS 11 and the Files app.
Screen & ProMotion
When it comes to improvements over previous iPads and the base-model iPad alike, the Pro models are all about that screen technology. The entire line now carries a 264PPI Wide Color Retina display with True Tone (which allows it to intelligently detect and adjust outside light to match the screen tone to your environment); like iPads Pro of old, it also sports a laminated display and anti-reflective coating.
But the big deal here is ProMotion, Apple's new screen refresh technology. Like Retina and Wide Color, the tech specs of ProMotion are interesting, but not really necessary for the average user to understand. What's important: ProMotion makes the iPad Pro screen feel fast. Blazingly, blisteringly fast. Scrolling feels more responsive, opening apps is faster, and Apple has made another gigantic leap forward in digital sketching technology. Drawing with Apple Pencil still won't feel exactly like drawing on paper, but the company is inching ever-closer to that goal.
ProMotion alone is worth an upgrade to the new iPad Pro for plain screen speed, but if you're any kind of artist, the upgrade is almost mandatory. This sounds like hype, but I mean it truly: Once you try a screen with ProMotion, you'll never want to go back.
A10X Fusion Chip
If faster screen technology wasn't enough, the new iPads Pro also get a super-powered processor in the form of the A10X. Every year, Apple iterates on its chipset, but this year is particularly impressive for the iPad: The chip now has three fusion cores and a 12-core graphics processor, and uses that technology to blow away the 9.7-inch iPad Pro's previously rather impressive metrics:
- Single-core: 3,935 (9.7-inch: 2,675)
- Multi-core: 9,299 (9.7-inch: 5,015)
- Metal: 27,131 (9.7-inch: 15,161)
That chip is paired with Apple's M10 motion co-processor and a standard 4GB of RAM across both iPad Pro sizes, giving the device even more power and memory to work with.
If you need a tablet that can hit faster speeds than some of Apple's entry-level Macs, this is the iPad Pro for you — no question.
Camera
Let's get this out of the way: I'm not a fan of people shooting video and photos with the iPad. Why would you shoot with an overly large and cumbersome display when you have a perfectly good IPhone or Android device in your pocket? But I know there are those it makes sense for, largely those who need a large preview of their content (like location scouts or macro photographers), and Apple has improved the camera for that market. The iPads Pro now have the iPhone 7's 12MP iSIght camera and 7MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera, with all their bells and whistles: optical image and video stabilization, a True Tone flash, 5x digital zoom, Wide Color capture, and a six-element lens.
Why did Apple choose the iPhone 7 camera system over the 7 Plus's dual cameras? I'd guess it was primarily a cost decision — not enough iPad photographers out there to warrant the extra component pricing.
If you're an iPad camera buff, this is a welcome improvement; for most, however, you'll likely only notice these camera improvements when chatting on FaceTime.
Home Button
If you're looking for a Taptic Engine-based Home Button on the new iPads Pro, prepare to be disappointed: The new iPads continue to use physical buttons, though they both get Apple's speedier second-generation Touch ID sensor to make up for it.
Apple's Taptic Engine is difficult to do on an iPad for a number of reasons, largely technical — the bigger screen presents problems in effectively generating the right haptic feel, among other issues. So until Apple conquers that, we get physical buttons on the iPad.
Faster Touch ID may not be the sole reason anyone should upgrade, but it's a nice perk; speedier authentication means that you can access your device faster, pay for items faster, and download games faster.
Battery
Like all iPads before them, these iPads Pro continue to boast a 10 hour battery life (9 on the cellular models). The internal batteries themselves have been slightly altered given the power needs of the new iPads: The 10.5-inch iPad now has a 30.4-watt-hour battery, while the 12.9-inch continues to have a 41-watt-hour battery.
iOS
Apple's new iPads ship with iOS 10 — already an excellent operating system in its own right. But it's iOS 11, coming in the fall, that will truly shine on these iPads, A10X processor, and 4GB of RAM. Drag and drop and multi-window multitasking fly on these devices, and if you truly want to use your iPad as a laptop replacement, you'll likely want an iPad Pro before the fall.
Apple Pencil
People have been making stylus pens for the iPad for years, even ones that tried to emulate pressure sensitivity through clever use of Bluetooth and code. Apple Pencil, however, delivers real pressure sensitivity. It also plugs right into the Lightning port to charge, in case you run out of juice at a coffee shop or park bench.
And thanks to Apple's ProMotion technology in the iPad Pro display, you get a digital drawing experience unlike any other — even Wacom. If you've always want to draft, scribble, write, sketch, do calligraphy or technical drawing, or otherwise express your creativity in way that was previously only possible on paper, you'll be happy with either model of iPad Pro.
Smart Connector & Keyboard
All iPad Pro models have a Smart Connector, which allows you to wirelessly connect to a keyboard, dock, or other accessory for quick powered access. Accessory manufacturers have largely used this to make great keyboards for the iPads Pro, including Apple itself. The company's second-generation Smart Keyboard is very similar to the first: It lets you connect and charge directly without having to worry about Bluetooth or batteries. As keyboards go, it's divisive — some love the ultra-light laser-ablated fabric keys and others hate them. But those considering the 10.5-inch will be happy to know that the Smart Keyboard is now a full-sized model, instead of the slightly shrunk keys on the 9.7-inch model.
Should you upgrade?
There are a number of compelling reasons to get the new iPad Pros if you're considering upgrading your older device: They're much faster and offer a brilliant screen that you'll want on all your other devices. They come in bigger sizes and offer a camera package equal to the current-generation iPhone. And for artists, ProMotion is a game-changing technology for drawing on glass.
If you're upgrading from a non-Pro iPad
As long as you have the cash to make an iPad Pro purchase work, you should 100% consider a new iPad Pro — the benefits you'll get from the processor, ProMotion, and more are worth it.
If you're upgrading from a first-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Even without a form-factor change, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has arguably seen a big update: Its screen now has True Tone, Wide Color, and ProMotion technology; the camera system is greatly improved; and the speedier A10X processor will allow apps to truly roar on the larger size. If you can afford an update and need any of these features, the 12.9-inch is worth the buy.
If you're upgrading from a first-generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro
This upgrade is a trickier sell, largely because the 9.7-inch iPad Pro is still quite good. It shipped with True Tone and a 12MP rear camera; the only real reasons to consider an upgrade here are ProMotion and the new wider screen. In honesty, those are still pretty compelling reasons — I purchased a 10.5-inch myself to upgrade over my 9.7 — but they're not for everyone. If you don't think you'll need either the extra screen real estate or ProMotion, you may be able to eke out another year or two with the 9.7-inch iPad without issue.
Questions?
Other questions about upgrading to the new iPads Pro? Let us know in the comments!
Should you upgrade to the new iPad Pro?
A laptop class specs with a mobile OS? Spreadsheets with a pencil? No mouse support in a 2016 device trying to become a portable computer? No bonafide file explorer system or expansion. No access to third party apps like Kodi etc.
No thank you.
The Galaxy Tab S2 paired with a Logitech keyboard case and a standard bluetooth mouse will run circles on the 9.7 version.
The Galaxy TabPro S 12 inch Windows machine will run circles around the 12.9 version.
Once you get used to the 12.9 IPP, the 9.7 size feels like a mini. I can't see myself going back to the smaller iPads now. Split screen and drawing are the big things for me and that extra screen space makes a world of difference.
Totally agree.
I'm just trying to decide which storage capacity to go with: 128 GB or 256 GB. Anyone have insight on this? It has been a few years since I've had an iPad and this is going to be my next one.
It would depend on how much you plan on storing in the device vs cloud storage. For example, I have a microsof office subscription and have most if not all my files there, so have most of my ~128GB of memory devoted to apps and movies.
The 12.9'' has almost completely replaced my 11'' macbook air for school. I only ever occacionally need my mac anymore. I don't doubt that the 9.7'' would have served equally as good, if not better -- portability. If only I'd waited just a bit more.
Thanks for that insight, you make a good point. I already have the 50 GB plan.
The baby Pro is pretty dumb. It's too small to comfortably use two app side by side. 12.9 inches is the only way to go.
But Daddy Pro is OK to lug around as a tablet?
It only weighs slightly more than my old iPad 2.
iPad Pro: 1.57 lbs.
iPad 2: 1.325 lbs.
Its not the weight that is the issue. It is simply too unweildy as a tablet past the 9.7 size and too flimsy as a laptop replacement with a floppy keyboard and no option for a bluetooth mouse.
The Surface Pro 4 is no better. It is too large and heavy as a tablet as well. But the fact that it is a bonafide laptop with bonafide ports and interacting mechanisms like a mouse gives it a pass as a combo device.
The Galaxy TabPro S just released is about as close as it gets to the 12 inch size being a viable machine with full desktop OS (Win 10). However, I would have liked to see a card slot and an additional port on that one as well.
"The Surface Pro 4 is no better. It is too large and heavy as a tablet as well. But the fact that it is a bonafide laptop with bonafide ports and interacting mechanisms like a mouse gives it a pass as a combo device.."
As a combo device, that sounds like a fail. Sounds like nothing more than an ultra-portable laptop. In that case, you may as well get a thin / light laptop that works better as a laptop.
I never noticed it being too unwieldy and I carry it around every day. I also feel that the current line of keyboard covers it for suck, so I don't use one.
Trust me I really wanted to like it. But the lack of control over software installation like Kodi etc. The inability to sit down at a desk with it as a laptop and a mouse or the lack of a file explorer/expandable storage, proprietary port requiring proprietary adapters made it too much of compromise machine for the price.
Honestly, the ONLY thing Apple needed to do was allow bluetooth mouse ability and exponentially increase the laptopabilty factor in its favor.
It's not for everyone, it depends on your line of work. I'm an author as well as a video editor, and I can do both just fine on the iPad Pro with apps like Pages, Notability, and Pinnacle Studio Pro.
If you're someone that needs a mouse to do their work, that's what the Surface Pro is for. Though if I was in the market for one, I'd get the Surface Book; as it combines laptop and tablet better in my opinion than the Surface Pro does.
Decisions decisions decisions, for me it's about how large it feels and how well the weight is distributed. I mainly use my iPad for content consumption (Feedly, Plex, Video Podcasts), something that my iPad Air does quite well. I've noticed some large discounts on the iPad Air 2, so the financials are going to be hard as the Pro is quite a bit more. Who am I kidding, get into my cart :)
I still can't see the iPad Pro as a laptop. To me its just an ipad with more processing power and more real estate but still an iPad. It runs iOS. I see no reason to replace my Air 2.
It is not. It is just a gigantic iPod with no benefit of real estate with ports, card expansion, bluetooth mouse and so on. Some of us have jobs and work that goes beyond doodling and touching up photos.
Yeah. I'm better off with surface pro 4. Full desktop software. Better stylus. Better performance and fingerprint and facial recognition.
I would love to buy it.... But if I'm spending that much with the keyboard and apple pencil.. I'll buy an iMac or MacBook
Yes, if its free.. Hahaha
I have been using my iPad as my main computing device for over a year. My wife uses her MPB for her online MBA courses but that is about all. On iPads are 2 years old and I'm ready for updates. My possible solution, iPad Pro for her, iPad Air for me and a Mac Mini for OSX needs. It may be 2 iPad Pros depending on how well I like it. We both use iPhones (6 for her 6s for me) so it would be iOS for most things. With the new Apple TV, we're all set.
Of course
Looks cool, but I already have an iPad, so I'm probably getting Surface.
My iPad Air 2 still works great. The new pro would be nice, but it again is about needs. By the time you pay for the extras, it can cost $1217.00, and that is the non cellular. I am adding in the smart keyboard, and pencil. Granted you may not need the extras, but at $1217.00, might as well save some more, and buy a MacBook Pro which would have more capabilities. If I did not have an iPad, but had a MacBook Pro, I would get the iPad pro cellular. Just to run the new Auria Pro DAW when it comes out. It is an iPad only app.
I am buying one on the 11th!
I like to think of the iPad Pro as a clipboard. :)
I'm getting deja vu all over again. Before the very first iPad went on sale everyone wondered why it was needed. I didn't wonder I already knew exactly why I needed one. Now again everyone is wondering why the Pro is needed? Where it fits in but for me I already know exactly why I need it. Doing remote on my iPad Mini is OK. I can connect to my MBP, iMac, Linux box and all the computers where I work. When I heard about the iPad Pro I knew that was one of the reasons I had to have it. Remoting on it is going to be glorious. Being able to write with the pencil is another draw for me too. I'm counting down the days.
I'm guessing 9 people will snap the lighting connector off of the pencil while charging it.
According to 9to5 they are including a charging station for the Pencil because of customer fear that they would break the ports. Don't know for sure if that is accurate of course but I see no reason why they wouldn't at least offer one
in my opinion, the iPad Pro will only live up to expectations if apps are developed to take advantage of it (which in many ways is/was true of previous generations). At launch, it will just seem like a "bigger iPad" with some additional features like the pencil etc... But if or when apps are updated to add in more functionality or better use of the screen real estate, hopefully bringing functionality in line with their desktop equivalents, then it really becomes a winner for me. Remember that the original iPad was deemed to be just a "bigger iPhone" when it was first released, but then new use cases started to appear from new and creative apps and the device really came into its own - I feel like we are at a similar stage here. Many people comment that it won't truely be a professional level device until it runs OS X, but in reality, with the increased real estate & power, software developers have a great opportunity to make far more capable apps for the iPad Pro running iOS. And that, I feel is where the Pro will really come into its own..
"In my opinion, the iPad Pro will only live up to expectations if apps are developed to take advantage of it (which in many ways is/was true of previous generations). "
Agreed. It's always about the apps and surrounding ecosystem.
I want it it looks awesome!
It's about time Apple offered proper stylus support for the graphic artists out there. Still can't stop laughing at their blatant lie about the a9x being like a desktop class processor when it's far from even a laptop class processor. It doesn't even run a desktop class instruction set. I have no doubt that the a9x is a very powerful processor for a mobile device but they really need to stop blowing smoke up peoples bums.
Still no professional grade graphics apps (Adobe, Corel, etc) available for iOS yet. All those companies offer are companion apps that still require you to finish the job in one of their desktop offerings. Also, there's no screen calibration solution for the iPad (afaik), which is critical for professionals in those fields.
Completely agree, Its about Apps. I can see a "Catch 22" situation arising here. No one (Adobe, Avis etc) is gonna build apps for the iPad Pro if not enough of them are sold. And no one is gonna buy the iPad Pro (in huge numbers anyway) if these apps don't exist. Apple should seriously put its money where its mouth is and build a iOS version of FCP (and Aperture for that matter) just to get the ball rolling.
Wrong. Adobe and Microsoft have both shifted software focus and engineering staff ...Adobe shifting over 50% of their current development to 'mobile', hence your "companion app" pal's post above. You're able to fill an iPad's folder with Adobe "companion apps" that certainly do NOT need my MBP or iMac to finalize!
Possibly a subscription, one of the great bargains of today! Just four years ago, it was $2,799 for the creative suite, "Master Suite", or $15-1699 for individual production, photo, or layout, web design suites ...half that for the next point update! $49/month in paying for the latest and greatest Adobe's offering along WITH iOS companion apps that aggregate, integrate and facilitate a completely mobile workflow that indeed. You can finish when you're home if After Effects is necessary for the titling or in movie content. Photoshop CC is mandatory to finish your visuals or Illustrator to utilize it's extra utilities ....What you're not realizing is that if indeed you paid Adobe $10, $15, 20 up to $50 a month ...those tools are only then realized - as the potential of the entire foundation
Microsoft participated in the release of the iPad Pro, or iOS 9 - I believe. I may be wrong, could've been WWDC but they demonstrated MS Word, Excel and PPT using the multi tasking features ...and if I remember correctly, on the "Pro"
I'm not sure who Avia is, I used AVID, Maya, Smoke, FCP X, AR & Premier. The last two since CC went live and FCP X had some quirks moving to 64bit from FCP 7. That's when my potential was expanded to new limits. As a pilot of nearly thirty years in Alaska and a wife with the same skill set and passion for traveling the state producing mobile audio and video ...the iPad has changed my world. From flight planning and up to date Jep charts,M plates, weather, traffic even how much gas I need! Filing my F/P, and deciding diversions - it's also hiding my manuals, checklists, my entire 50 lb flight bag. I've been able to participate in Nex Gen flight traffic control system tests (thing very cool, three dimensional - moving map video with real time traffic, heading altitude & speed as well as weather, approach or departure routes, checkpoints ...sorry for the novel, but it's just the start!
With our clients whether shooting 'deep sea crab', the aurora, or wildlife ...video or still, hung the rifles up many years ago. Audio capture, you name it --- the iPads have transformed our workflow, costs, studio and camera/audio/motion capture gear, as well as expensive post processing gear to edit RED RAW footage with small super computers and $5,000 peripherals.
Those days are gone, long gone. I've used the iPad mini 1 in the cockpit. Gladly for only a year. Quick on the second Gen and faster on the latest, it's always with me. As is my Air 2 and the "Pro" eventually for the 'evenings'
Autodesk, same as Adobe (AVID, Maya, AutoCad, et all). They showed some slick programming on METAL, and I believe once again (it's all a mess, this was a huge year!) on the iPad pro
So on many fronts JBSl.... You're wrong. I can't speak for Avis other than the rental car agency and it looks like they've got an app already. Adobe is devoting a HUGE resource pool of their current workforce and R&D, software writing and optimization to mobile platforms. Specifically iOS and M/Soft. Android is still kind of a toss up. It's got a lot of challenges to overcome before fluency is achieved with these types of software (creative; video manipulation and effects, document, spreadsheet, presentation and coordination apps, as well as real photo manipulation performance with exception of their latest flagships. Still bringing them to their knees with any real workload + thick JavaScript peanut butter/Open GL ES....but without said horizontal or vertical build out ...IOW, you're not going home to your Chromebook to finish your video editing of 8 1080p cams and 4 4K multi cam shots. While OS X and MS 7, 8, or 10 are there with iOS and Win mobile. The ONE company I see flipping things around sooner than later with their new, fresh outlook and willingness to push such excellent software to iOS. )
So you're point misses the entire boat. Resources by the largest software developers in the world are being devoted to mobile exposure and exploit. Silly not to especially iOS. $30B paid? Madness!
It took some time, I'll admit but Apple, and pioneering and ballsy companies like Adobe are smart. Took MS a while and if it's AVID you're talking about - AutoDesk is surely on board! Pinnacle bought the first, and kinda lame version of AVID but that's because there's a LOT coming in the next ½ decade (reminder, we've only had iPads for five years!). Think iPad one - I've got one as well as the second and 4th gen, mini 2 & 4 Air 1 & 2. As well as a ½ dozen iPad 4s for outdoor, dirty and wet use and offload. Not as much for production but quick edits are easy to restrain storage 'suck' and more tape on the floor in post ;)
Point being I'm in love with my Air 2, mini 4 and 6s+ as a constant mobile business owner and operator. They're incredible and welcome additions to my 15" rMBP & 27" 5K iMac at the studio. We also have the new MP a machine relegated to all encoding, transcoding or footage manipulation and transfer to pro res for the iMac. An extension with the iPhone 6a+ and it's 'B roll, sometimes "A" roll' capture capability in a pick makes the iOS--->OS X Eco system a world beyond all, any and every option available in today's world. Period
And the 'smart' developers know this. They're following the leading smartphone manufacturer by a mile (profit and user spending wise), tablet OEM, as well, the only company in the black on their desk and laptop sales because of their bleeding edge display technology. Incredible optimization in the OS, phenomenal storage subsystem and speeds as well as their beyond reproach customer service, build quality, sustained performance (for YEARS) and resale value! Sell a three year old PC ...you'll be laughed at. Three year old MacBooks iPads iPhones and iMacs routinely fetch 50%+ ---> a wash after you're now 50% cost towards future H/W updates, at 200% of the performance.
So, TL/DR. You're wrong. Other than the rental car agency, those companies ARE devoting resources to the very thing you say they'll Never do. They've been for a few years. Going forward even more will migrate that way as the paradigm continues to adjust and further define itself.
Gotta grab some sleep. Snowing and a flight @ 0840.
Peace to all
And to all avoiding the bozo chat, the iPad pro is a home run. Not gen one. It's the culmination of nine iPhones, six iPads (large), four (mini) and a fanless design ULV MacBook. I'm sure over a half decade before we saw the 2007 iteration of iPhone, the '10 iPad and their successors.
The iPad Pro v1 should be more looked at as a culmination of 19 (very successful, constantly improved exponentially in all facets) iOS devices, successful MBA designs and memory work ...chip engineer hirings as well as the silly lil MacBook that I can't help but wonder what I need it for ;)
I'll end with the display (covering gamut, no need to delve) SoC & its current Eco system as well - the promise of tomorrow's when packing THIS much power and prowess into an iPad device weighing only a ½ pound over a single.
Not everyone needs one. Everyone should have access to the iPad that fits their needs and daily needs - my hope being with Apple's stick to 1GB RAM for years - the developers continue to refine and develop for the masses (iPhone 4s, 5, 5s ...maybe 6 - iPad 4/Airs) for another ½ decade to come. As they've done so far. The iPad two my son uses works fine for simple games, excellent for steaming or surfing and perfect for the general consumption apps (media - music to movies, books and surfing to photos and news). It continues to achieve 11-12 hours of screen time these four years later.
That's my prayer. Apple doesn't start to under spec and treat the smaller iPads as a lesser system. As sales are down its noting to do with the current offering but everything to do with the manufacturing prowess and sustained performance, without degradation and updates for years!
They don't break. If you take care of them. And they continue to blow my mind updating my iPad 2 & 4! Funny thing though ...even running 32bit, my iPad 4 is as fast as it was when I took ownership of it on release, same day releasing ownership of the, then and now, highly underpowered iPad 'new iPad w/retina' 3! It was a Ferrari then ...it's still, a nice running 68 Camaro with the smaller 350, not the Z28's 302 or the 396 --- nor with today's auto gizmos and handling, suspension, clean running motor and maintenance as my Air 2 dances circles around it
That said, we could see the waning days of the support of pre 64bit 5s/Air1/mini2 devices. Regardless we're now four years on and it's to be expected IMHO ..ultimately making apps smaller without extra non resolution resources built in, devices without bloat and continued refinement on getting the best out of the current generation SoCs, GPUs, fast NAND, memory and 64bits
There's plenty of purging on the App Store that could be done just eliminating games or apps without updates since 2011/12 even '13.
My ,78 cents
Sorry. Just wanted to point out how incredibly ignorant so many seem to be! If Apple'a claims are correct, as they've been at each keynote -- the performance of the A9X is likely to compete well with the current 4.5W TDP ULV Intel core i chips being used in many of the current fanless MacBook clones that exceed the price of the iPad pro! Lenovo, Yoga, even MS is making a $2000 surface and $3000 'book'. Those are extrem core i7 8 GB RAM, 1TB drives BUT that's another bonus to Apple - one system. One chip. One memory option. One target
K. I'm done. Too much. You get my point. Or don't - if the latter you're a dolt. And that's not to say you NEED one. But to outright excuse them is to deny history. $10,000 in 1999 Apple stock would've allowed you to never work another day in your life - if that was your choice. Their innovation and sales, innovation and design, performance and dependably as well as post purchase support is second to none
No reason to believe the iPad will become the Newton. In fact, with IBM & their 'enterprise' Rolodex, I wouldn't be surprised to see a very swift ¼-¼ increase in iPad sales by 10-15% consistently for another 8 quarters (two years) before again plateauing. iPad original, 1, 2, 3, & 4 owners are starting to feel the age, as well as the benefits to an unprecedented performance update.
And today's sales makes that an excellent proposition on the stud portable to beat today, the Air 2 @ $5-700 with LTE.
My bad on Avis.. Meant Avid. As in Media Compose. I was trying to get at is a full blown Creative Suite as in the OS X version ported over as an iOS version. In other words no need for a Mac.
Good god you are blind fanboi.
You cannot have a bonafide laptop replacement without any sort of mouse or trackpad to interact with the OS.
I hope apple will make one day a air which will work with the new pencil also. I want this pencil but also still the small size.
I wish Apple would make a "Back to my Mac" app for the iPad. It's great being able to use your iMac at home, to connect to your iMac at the office over the Internet, but why can't we have that same functionality in the iPad? Why can't I use my iPad to connect to my iMac?
There are many VNC apps for the iPad that do this, but they are all crap. I've tried a bunch, and they were all terrible. If Apple did it, they would do it right. I just wish Apple would do it.
I love Splashtop for connecting remotely to my MBP back at the studio. Works fine for me!
I'm loving iPad Air 2. Works great.
I was sold on this the minute I saw it. Already sold my iPad Air 2 to cover part of the purchase. It's definitely going to get a little expensive by the time I order the Pencil and keyboard.
$1049 or something like that is what I read last night for the base 32GB model, Apple Keyboard, and the Apple Pencil.
I've been using the original iPad Air as my main computer for about two years now. The iPad Pro has really got my interests elevated. I'm looking forward to getting to my local Apple Store to check it out as soon as it becomes available.
I'm in the exact same boat and the kids have pretty much taken it over. I think I'll be fine with one, but I do want to get my hands on it first.
So how have you been doing that? If you ha d a laptop/PC which programs would you have used, and which apps do you use (on your iPad) to replace those computer programs?
My mom is the same and she's a teacher. She still has her work MacBook for when she really needs to grind out work, but literally 99% of the time, she's been using her iPad Air as her computer for the past 2 years. She has all of the Microsoft Apps (Word, PPT, Excel), she uses Dropbox for storage and moving pics and files, she has iMovie and other picture editing apps for photo/video editing. She uses a mix of Chrome and Safari for web browsing. Facebook for social media, Netflix and Chromexast for watching stuff, a wireless printer to print, and a Bluetooth keyboard to make the experience more "desktop-y". I hope that answers your question! Let me know if I can be of more assistance :)
I haven't used a laptop since I bought my first iPad back in 2010. I remember how cool it was, sitting on a bench at the Sunset Festival in Key West, when my phone rang. It was my VP, asking me how long it would take me to find an internet cafe, log in and resolve a server issue. I just said, "Hold on," pulled my iPad out of my messenger bag, logged in through Citrix, resolved the issue and said, "It's fixed."
The guy sitting next to me almost made me miss the sunset grilling me about my iPad and how I did what I just did.
If I had had a laptop, that wouldn't have been possible, because I wouldn't have been lugging it around with me at a festival in Key West.
Still a bit puzzled at why the iPad Pro is needed in it's current form. I could totally see an iPad Air 2 with Apple Pencil support serving the same purpose as the iPad Pro.
I think the dream iPad "Pro" for many of us at this point would be one that could boot into iOS as an iPad and then "docked" to a keyboard where it is then able to boot into OS X. Essentially the Apple version of the Surface Book without the need for one OS to serve both purposes. Apple is certainly in the business of selling you both a MacBook AND an iPad, but a dual boot device priced in the $1,499 range would be killer.
I feel like it won't be long until we see that but Apple isn't going to do anything like that until they feel like they can do it with minimal compromises. I feel like we are really going to see a fork in iOS moving forward with very different versions for iPhone and iPad. Heck I wouldn't even doubt that the iPad Mini would have a version closer to the iPhone. We may not ever get that full OS X experience on an iPad but if they can differentiate it enough from the iPhone version of iOS to give it more OS X like features the iPad pro will be many people's daily driver down the road.
While I agree that the iPad version of iOS will and should continue to differentiate itself from the iPhone, it'll never be OS X. I want essentially the MacBook but when I pull off the screen the device immediately loads an iOS home screen and is a 12 inch iPad. When I dock it back to the keyboard, I'm right back to where I was in OS X.
They can do it. Literally put an an A9X in the screen portion with memory and intel in the keyboard portion with respective memory, storage, etc in each and just switch between them..
They could, even, allow you to access iOS apps in an 'on-screen' mode while in OS X.. with the keyboard attached. It's not that far-fetched.
I don't think you'll see a 2-in-1 iOS / OSX combined device from Apple. What I do think might happen is that iOS will gain more features to the point where it can adapt between UI paradigms. So that way when you're in touch mode, the app will service up a touch-first UI & when docked to a KB, the app will serve up a UI optimized for KB / trackpad. It will still be iOS underneath the hood, so that means sandboxed App store-only apps. No classic desktop apps.
When you look at Windows 10 Universal Apps specifically, that's essentially how they work.
OS X is not built for touch interface. and the control on the UI is too small to handle with finger, and the iPad Pro doesn't have a touch pad... so I don't see the 2 can be working together very well...
And the A9X processor is only good in handling light weight OS like iOS, I seriously doubt that it can handle the OS X, a desktop class OS. And the 2GB of RAM on iPAD pro are gonna humiliate OS X... an entry level Mac Book Air is running on 4GB of RAM.
Unless Apple revamp the OS X itself (yah, go on and copy Microsoft) and start from scratch, make a universal OS.
Read my post again. I don't want OS X to be touchable just accessible when the display is docked to a hardware keyboard and trackpad. As another comment said, the keyboard portion would carry an Intel chip and RAM for OS X.
The iPad prop has 4GB of RAM.
I agree on the dual boot thing. The Pro is not for me, it size and functionality is not what I need. If the new Surface Book had OS X I buy it in a second. But with said, the new Surface Book looks like a Macbook any ways. The most original thing is the hedge and the aspect ratio 3:2.
I don't think we'll ever see that happen. You would need to have enough storage to partition two different boot partitions and then figure out a way to seamlessly switch between the two.