Can't decide if you need a screen protector for your Fitbit? Here's everything you need to know to make an informed decision!

If you have a Fitbit, chances are that sucker is on your wrist every second you're not charging the device, which means your Fitbit is exposed to a lot of danger throughout your day.

Whether you have a knack for walking into door frames or other objects, or you often drop your Fitbit when taking it on and off (both things I have personally done with my own), your Fitbit's screen can get scratched or scuffed. I have had my Fitbit Blaze for about a year now, and I try my best to take care of it; however, I still have managed to scratch the screen a little bit.

You may be wondering if picking up a screen protector is worth it for your Fitbit, and we're here to help. Here are a few bits of critical information for you to make an informed decision.

Fitbit warranty

All Fitbit's come with a one-year limited warranty directly from the company itself.

"Fitbit warrants to the original purchaser that your Fitbit-branded device and Fitbit-branded device accessories (collectively, the "Product") shall be free from defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of one (1) year from the date of purchase"

In layman's terms, this means Fitbit isn't responsible for damages to your device that are your fault. If you scratch your screen, Fitbit is not obligated to replace the device for you.

Which Fitbit you own and how you use it

Now, before you rush out and buy the first screen protector you find, take a second and think about which Fitbit you own and how you use it. Not all Fitbit model have screens, like the Flex 2, meaning you may not need a screen protector. Plus, if you only wear your Fitbit during workouts rather than all day every day, then it may not be worth your money to protect the screen. That a decision that's best left up to you.

Screen Protectors

If you're looking for a screen protector for your Fitbit Alta, Alta HR, Charge 2, Blaze, or Surge here's an option for each.

Fitbit Alta and Alta HR

The IQ Shield is a thin plastic film that covers the screen of your Fitbit Alta

The Fitbit Alta and Atla HR have the exact same screen, meaning this screen protector will fit both models just fine.

It comes in a 6-pack for roughly $12.

Fitbit Charge 2

The RhinoSkin 8-Pack of Fitbit Charge 2 screen protectors are highly-rated on Amazon and seem to be well-reviewed by the buyers.

The film is hydrophobic and oleophobic, meaning fingerprints and other oils from your hand shouldn't smudge the screen as much.

This 8-pack will cost you about $20.

Fitbit Blaze

The JETech tempered glass screen protector for the Fitbit Blaze comes in a 2-pack for roughly $7.

Although it is glass, the screen protector is only 0.2mm thick, allowing the responsiveness of the touchscreen to remain intact.

Fitbit Surge

Supershieldz 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for the Fitbit Surge should help protect the screen from any harm.

It's coated with an anti-fingerprint coating, meaning you should smudge the screen up too much with the oil from your hands. Plus, it's only 0.3mm thick, meaning it shouldn't mess up the responsiveness of the touchscreen.

You can pick up the 3-pack for about $30.

