Just because you can update to iOS 11 doesn't mean you should.

With the official release of iOS 11 just around the corner, you may be asking yourself "can I upgrade to iOS 11?" But you need to be asking yourself "Should I upgrade to iOS 11?"

Even though iOS 10 and iOS 11 carry a lot of similarities, you shouldn't expect the same user experience across both operating systems. Here are some things to consider before you hit that install button tomorrow.

Which device do you currently use?

The first thing you need to consider is what device you use. Whether you're using an iPad, iPhone, or both, iOS 11 takes up more space and takes more computing power than its predecessor meaning it could slow down older devices.

For example, I have been running the iOS 11 beta software on my iPad Mini 2 (which is one of the oldest devices that's compatible), and it has made my iPad very slow and it has made using it for ordinary tasks difficult. I have also been running the same beta software on my iPhone 6s Plus, and I never experienced any problems with performance or speed.

Obviously, your mileage will vary depending on lots of other factors; however, if you're still using a much older device, it may be best to hold off on updating to iOS 11 until you get some new hardware.

What apps do you currently use?

If you haven't already heard, apps that haven't been updated by developers to 64-bit will not work in iOS 11. What does this mean for you? Well, it could mean nothing. You may not use any apps that are still 32-bit, meaning the developers have kept their apps updated to Apple's newest specs. If you're concerned that an app you love or use often may be affected and you want to make sure you know what you're getting into before you download iOS 11, you can quickly check if the apps on your phone are 32-bit or not.

If you use a lot of apps that are still 32-bit, you'll need to decide how important those apps are to you. If you don't think you could live without them, iOS 11 is not for you.

Which new features are important to you?

iOS 11 comes with a wide variety of new features for both iPhone and iPad, but not all the features are available to every device.

Most notably, iOS 11 has a lot of iPad only features that the iPhone can't take advantage of including, the new dock and split view. If these are the features, you are excited for, but you don't have an iPad you're going to be disappointed when you upgrade your iPhone.

Alternatively, if you are beyond excited for cool features like editing Live Photo effects or the new Files app, then iOS 11 is the only way you're going to be able to take advantage of these features.

Take a long, hard look at all the features of iOS 11 and decide if the features you're the most excited for are worth upgrading for the device you have.

