Whether you're someone who FaceTimes constantly almost every single day, someone who's obsessed with seeing their Memoji, or someone who occasionally uses the feature to connect with friends and family on their adventures in order to check in (or even someone who opens the app once in a blue moon accidentally) knowing the best etiquette for angling your FaceTime conversation is key!

While some people may argue that all video on an iPhone or iPad should be shot in a landscape/horizontal way so users can get the best use of the space & width of their screen, FaceTiming actually works a wee bit better if you're in portrait mode.

Why?

With the way FaceTime is set up on your screen, whether it be on your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, you should be able to see that not only is the window you're having your conversation in portrait mode, but the entire FaceTime window is in portrait mode, too.

This makes sense because when you're FaceTiming on your iPhone— whether it be with Animoji or Memoji — the natural way you hold your phone is upright/vertically/in portrait mode – very rarely are people constantly texting, Instagramming, and interacting on their iPhone or iPad in landscape mode.

TDLR; it feels the most natural!

But my DSLR/point-and-shoot camera is landscape/horizontal, so wouldn't that actually feel more natural?