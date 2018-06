Let's face it — there's a pretty good chance that the remote control that came with your Fire TV — or your Apple TV, or your Roku, or even a Mi Box or Nexus Player — just doesn't cut it. Too few buttons, too few functions.

But you don't want to spring a hundred dollars or more on a proper remote control. So what to do?

Enter the Sidelick. It's a little clip-on with programable buttons that can add a great deal of functionality for just a few bucks. (About $30, actually.)

Read the full Sideclick Remote review at CordCutters.com