This AmazonBasics digital luggage scale is down to $6.49 on Amazon. It usually sells for $10 and has never dropped this low before. In fact, it hasn't dropped from its $10 price since last year. This is the perfect time for it, too, if you're planning any summer trips.

With this scale, you can see how much your bags weigh before you ever drop them on the scale at the ticketing counter. Don't get surprised when the airlines try to charge you more for a bag that weighs too much. The scale can carry a max load of 110 pounds and has an easy-to-read digital display. You can also switch between pounds or kilograms and use a function to zero out the scale when necessary. It comes with the battery it needs for power. Users give the scale 4.3 stars based on 590 reviews.

Be sure to check out these other great tips for some more ways to save on baggage overages.

