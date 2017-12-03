What exactly is a SIM card? You know, the little piece of plastic found in the metal pullout on the right side of your iPhone or cellular iPad? The short answer: it's a Subscriber Identity Module, a small circuit board in most modern phones to communicate with your carrier. Practically speaking, it is a middleman between two pieces of hardware: the phone's baseband chip, and your carrier's cell towers, allowing the two to communicate. SIM cards allow you to travel between phones with your phone number and data plans; when you upgrade to a new iPhone, the SIM card travels (as long as it is the same size). A SIM card is internationally identified by its Integrated circuit card identifier (ICC-ID), which is engraved on the body of the card. It is also identified by the carrier with its International mobile subscriber identity (IMSI). Essentially, these two numbers tell the carrier that your phone is allowed to operate on its network and, once connected, should be billed for certain features. Beyond identification, SIM cards have several other functions. What is a SIM card?

SIM cards have evolved a lot over the years. While they have maintained a relative thickness of just under 1mm, their surface area has steadily decreased, from the credit card-sized plates used in the earliest cellphones to the nano SIMs of today's devices.

The nano SIM is the SIM card's fourth size standard since its inception. Designated as 4FF, or fourth form factor, it measures 12.3mm x 8.8mm x 0.67mm, a reduction of over 42 times from the SIM's inception. Most people, however, are more familiar with the 2FF SIM card, known more readily as the Regular SIM card. At 25mm x 15mm x 0.76, it is 3.4 times larger than today's current SIM cards, which offer the same features in a much more compact package. Some manufacturers still choose to use the micro SIM format which, at 15mm x 12mm, is only slightly larger than the nano SIM. How to remove the SIM card in an iPhone or iPad Many carriers offer branded SIM cards with cutouts for all three modern sizes, so users can choose which version they want to insert depending on their device. There are also adapters so nano SIM cards can fit into slots meant for micro SIM or Regular SIM cards. How does a SIM card work? Often, a SIM card is provided with the purchase of a phone by your carrier and it is used to store data about your account. Because it has a small amount of memory and a very low-powered processor, the SIM card not only enables communication between the phone and its carrier, but stores information such as phone numbers, security data and more. In recent years, carriers have begun using specialized SIM cards with so-called Secure Elements to store credit card credentials in order to facilitate mobile payments. What are the benefits of a SIM card?