How does Siri work with other apps? It's all about the integrations and the intents! When Apple announced at last year's WWDC that Siri would be its own special app tie-ins, developers and users alike jumped for joy! "Hey Siri, call me an Uber!" "Hey Siri, Skype Serenity!" "Hey Siri, send Lory $10 for dinner!" It's been great asking Siri to complete these tasks and things are only getting better in iOS 11. Apple has added support for some new Siri app tie-ins that'll have you using your voice to control your world even more than you already do! Nice! So Siri can control all my apps now?

No, Siri still can't control everything for you. For example, Siri can't catch Pokemon for you ... at least not yet! For now, Siri will work with ten — technically 11— types of apps: VoIP (Voice over IP) Calling

Messaging

Payments

Lists and Notes

Visual Codes

Photos

Workouts

Ride Booking

Car Commands

CarPlay

Restaurant Reservations If you're not sure about an app, just try it. Ask Siri to find something for you in the app. If it works, great! If not, Siri will say, "I wish I could, but (app) hasn't set that up with me yet."

Hmm, why only those types of apps?

Apple is emphasizing quality over quantity. They want to make really robust integrations that don't force you to speak in a certain way, construct sentences in a specific order, or constrain yourself to highly specific words. They want you to speak the way you naturally speak. That means building out complex vocabularies for each type of integration and covering every potential way of addressing them imaginable. How does it work?

Siri app integration works with the idea of intents. Apps that fit in one of the applicable categories can describe a set of "intents," or things they can do, and Siri takes care of the rest. That means, unlike some other voice control assistants, you don't have to carefully parse your words or put things in a particular order. You can talk to Siri the way you talk, not the way the machine needs to listen. The best part? So long as you're using one of the 11 types of apps mentioned above, they'll reply to Siri with the same kind of information-rich cards as the built-in features enjoy. That means you can ask any question and issue any command right in the Siri interface, just like you're used to.

What are some examples?