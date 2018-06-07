Siri Shortcuts is the name Apple is giving to quick actions across your apps on iOS, which either perform a task within the app automatically in the background or jump deep into the app to something you've might want to open. By mapping certain requests to a specific trigger phrase, you'll be able to better customize what Siri can do for you. Here's everything you need to know about Siri Shortcuts.

Siri Shortcuts: What are they?

In the first form, you can perform tasks you'd normally do in an app, but instead it's now surfaced outside the app – you'll automatically be suggested tasks you do often, and you can also verbally trigger those tasks using custom voice commands given to Siri.

In the second, you'll be able to quickly go back to recent conversations or files, commonly-used places in the app, pre-filled information for things you do regularly, and more – what's possible will depend on the app's capabilities.

These Shortcuts are suggested to the user proactively on the Lock Screen, Spotlight, and on the Siri face of the Apple Watch, based on appropriate activity you take on iOS that's securely passed from the app to the system for on-device analysis.

Plus, once a shortcut is detected, you can set up voice triggers with your own custom phrases that can be spoken to Siri and launch off your shortcut. These can be triggered via voice on iOS, but it'll even be possible on the Apple Watch, HomePod, and CarPlay too.

Siri Shortcuts give users the power to set up their own voice commands too, and eventually a dedicated Shortcuts app will allow even deeper customization and performing multiple actions in a row with one voice command or tap.

Siri Shortcuts in iOS 12 will come in three separate places: - Proactive suggestions about shortcuts to actions from apps based on usage - User-defined voice commands to run those actions - Custom-built shortcuts, coming later with the Shortcuts app

Suggested Shortcuts

To get proactive Siri Shortcut suggestions, people using iOS 12 just have to use their apps – once support is added, Siri will surface the appropriate actions based on the activities taken in the app, making it easy to do the same thing again later.

Shortcuts might offer to take you back into an app to something you recently used or use often, like a playlist or file, or offer to complete a task in the app – developers can set up custom structures for their shortcuts if they don't fall into the default Siri domains already available.

The system will automatically suggest these shortcuts to do tasks or open the app when appropriate (based on usage, time of day, & other signal), showing up in convenient spots like swiping down on the Home Screen to search via Spotlight or right on the Lock Screen.

The example used in the keynote was Siri recognizing that you've ordered from the Philz app every morning, then preemptively sending you a notification the next morning asking if you'd like to place the usual order. But these proactive shortcuts can be simpler too, like showing a button to contact the person in your most recent text thread when you swipe down on the home screen to search via Spotlight.

This one part of Shortcuts gives Siri a lot more smarts – she's able to recognize the actions you're taking and automatically display these shortcuts, so you don't have to open the app and do it yourself every time or necessarily set up all these shortcuts in advance.

Custom voice commands for Shortcuts

In the second form, users can look into their Siri settings, look at all the actions from apps detected as shortcuts, and then create their own custom voice commands they can use with Siri to kick off that shortcut again later.

This feature is huge, putting the power of how you speak to Siri into your hands and letting you customize the words your assistant is looking for. Instead of hoping the assistant can magically know what to do based on some phrase you utter, you can have your own control phrase and have your phone do exactly what you want it to do.

Developers can also add in-app support for suggesting a task become a Siri Shortcut, so when you finish doing something useful, there's a one-tap button to create your custom voice command and establish it as a Shortcut for later. Here Developer can suggest phrases, but the choice is ultimately up to you.

How do I set up voice commands for shortcuts?

From the Settings app, you can customize your own voice commands for actions that Siri has detected shortcuts for. When you navigate to Settings > Siri & Search, there's a new section that lists your shortcuts, grouped by app and searchable.

Currently, whenever you perform an action elsewhere on iOS that could potentially be utilized as a Shortcut, apps that support this feature can automatically share that to the system and make the action available your list of potential Siri Shortcuts. Plus developers can surface even more suggested actions in that list based on relevancy or common use cases, even if you haven't done that task yet.

When you see an action you want to create a Siri Shortcut for, tap on it or the plus button next to it and you'll be taken to a popover where you can speak your command. Siri will listen, save your command, and add it to your Shortcuts list – then, anytime you want to run the action, just speak your command to Siri and you'll be taken to the corresponding app.

Importantly, this is all private to your device – the OS identifies and makes actions available based on the built-in intents supported by each app. This keeps your experience secure around Apple's app-centric model – Siri just uses the shortcut to connect to the action in the app, and the app executes the task itself.

How can I use Siri Shortcuts now?

Siri Shortcuts are most impressive not only because of their deep capability and customization, but because they already work on Apple devices where the same apps are supported. Once a device is on the developer or public betas, support for Siri Shortcuts

Siri Shortcuts will start for many people on their iPhone, but they work on iPad, HomePod, and even CarPlay.

Apple Watch will also have its own Siri Shortcut support, either triggered by voice or launched from the Siri watch face. These will execute tasks in the background the same as the iOS shortcuts, plus allow opening into Apple Watch apps to perform the actions.

This could be very important for making the Apple Watch's potential more accessible, surfacing actions you'd normally do with your phone right on the watch, but also making Apple Watch apps themselves more useful and easier to take advantage of.

The Shortcuts app

These first main features of Siri Shortcuts are already available in the developer betas (and likely the upcoming public betas), which means anyone with an Apple device can start customizing Siri more than ever before.

But that isn't the limit of Siri Shortcuts. Following in the footsteps of Workflow, which was purchased by Apple last year, Shortcuts will allow you to kick off a series of actions and execute your tasks.

The dedicated Shortcuts app, not yet available, promises the ability for users to customize the entirety of their shortcuts, allowing you to string together your shortcuts to create powerful multi-step shortcuts that take advantage of multiple apps and features you can use with one tap or a quick phrase spoken to Siri.

Plus, once the process has been set up and given a voice trigger, the whole thing can operate in the background like any other Siri Shortcut. In the keynote, Apple suggested you'd be able to set up a shortcut so that you arrive home and turn on the lights, play music, and send off a message, all from one voice command (or a tap).

It seems from the visuals of Shortcuts that it will maintain many if not all of the features that Workflow had on iOS (which is still currently available to download, if you want to try the drag-and-drop actions and see what's possible).

We'll have to wait until the Shortcuts app is released – I hope to see this within the beta testing period so current developers can test their apps in the larger context of Siri and iOS, so Workflow fans can rest easy, and also so maybe we'll see new apps pop up that could take advantage of Shortcuts in new ways.

Shortcuts for all

When potentially every app integrating with Shortcuts, and users getting control of how they use their voice assistant, it seems Siri Shortcuts will push Apple's ecosystem integrations further and change the way people interact with their devices.

Already the Siri Shortcuts will work on other Apple accessories like HomePod, Apple Watch, and even in cars with CarPlay.

The opening up of Siri to any app's actions and integration with custom voice shortcuts should open up a world of opportunity – it's exciting to imagine the possibilities. What used to be many taps on a small screen can soon be done with a quick few words spoken to Siri or be surfaced to you in the moment.

Along with new features like Screen Time, Apple users can change from using the devices more and more to using the devices smarter, empowering each person to get more done in their own way while spending less time doing it.

The real question is, how will you take advantage of it?