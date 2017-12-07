Calling all radio lovers: Satellite radio company SiriusXM announced in a press release today that it has officially launched a new app for Apple TV (4th generation) and Apple TV 4K, allowing subscribers to enjoy all of their favorite stations in a whole new way.

The SiriusXM app features over 200 channels to choose from, offering content from music to live sports to standup comedy. In addition, users can do cool things like personalize their listening experience using MySXM, stream archived episodes of beloved programs, save their favorite channels for quick selection, and resume listening SiriusXM On Demand shows where they left off when listening on their iPhone or iPad. And with the new user interface designed specifically for Apple TV, navigating the app is extremely easy and intuitive.

Jim Cady, SiriusXM's Executive VP of Products, Operations & Connected Vehicle, shared his enthusiasm for the company's Apple TV app in a statement: