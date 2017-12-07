Calling all radio lovers: Satellite radio company SiriusXM announced in a press release today that it has officially launched a new app for Apple TV (4th generation) and Apple TV 4K, allowing subscribers to enjoy all of their favorite stations in a whole new way.
The SiriusXM app features over 200 channels to choose from, offering content from music to live sports to standup comedy. In addition, users can do cool things like personalize their listening experience using MySXM, stream archived episodes of beloved programs, save their favorite channels for quick selection, and resume listening SiriusXM On Demand shows where they left off when listening on their iPhone or iPad. And with the new user interface designed specifically for Apple TV, navigating the app is extremely easy and intuitive.
Jim Cady, SiriusXM's Executive VP of Products, Operations & Connected Vehicle, shared his enthusiasm for the company's Apple TV app in a statement:
Apple TV is one of the leading and most innovative devices in the burgeoning world of in-home audio and video entertainment. We are excited to bring our extensive programming lineup into homes nationwide with Apple TV.
If you're an Apple-lover but have never used SiriusXM before, now may be the best time to start, as the company just added support for Apple CarPlay as well. If you activate a SiriusXM streaming package right now, you can get it for only about $5 a month, which is a good $11 less than the normal monthly rate. If you already have a Sirius subscription for your XM radio, you can add streaming by logging in and upgrading to an All-Access package so you can start listening on your Apple TV today.
