Have you been dreaming of the day that you could make a custom Stranger Things poster for your dog? What about for that photo you took of your birthday cake? Thanks to web designer Dave Arcus, now you can.

Hype for the second season of retro sci-fi drama Stranger Things has officially reached an unrelenting fever pitch, invading everything from ride sharing services to Halloween costumes. Companies and individuals are doing everything they can to make their love for Stranger Things known in the wake of season two's impending premiere. Among them is web designer and developer Dave Arcus, who created a site called Even Stranger that uses AI to generate Stranger Things-inspired posters from your favorite photos.

When you upload an image to Even Stranger, the site analyzes it visually in order to discern what the subject of it is. Once it recognizes the content of the image, it adds a spooky orange-and-red cloud overlay and creates a specifically tailored poster. So for instance, when I upload a photo of my mom's cat Lily, this is what happens:

Unfortunately, the generator doesn't make the most stunning posters design-wise, and if you have a person in your photo who isn't doing anything interesting it'll just default to "Stranger Face." Depending on just how dedicated you are to overexposing yourself to the endless stream of Stranger Things promotional stuff, though, you might have fun tinkering with it anyway just to see what the AI is able to guess. However, be aware that any photo you upload to Even Stranger is, in order to analyze it, going to be sent to the site. If you're a stickler about privacy, that's something you may want to consider. We attempted searching for a privacy policy but there didn't seem to be one, so just do as you should always do when you're uploading your content to the internet and be vigilant.

