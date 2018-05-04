You've got your Bantha milk. You're wearing your Wampa slippers, and you're ready to settle in for a 12-hour movie marathon. If you're fully immersed in the Star Wars universe for Star Wars Day, don't forget to adorn your iPhone with a stylish representation of the galaxy far, far away. Here are my favorite Star Wars wallpapers to celebrate May the Fourth. Minimalist Kylo Ren

Graphic artist Squirtdude is known for his minimalist art style, which is represented perfectly with this rendering of Kylo Ren encircled by the forest of Starkiller Base. I love this look because the entire image is muted of color, except for the one, bright red saber extending from Ren's grip. It's both ominous and striking to look at. Direct download R2-D2 This adorable graphic from Pottery Barn of everyone's favorite droid looks really good on your iPhone screen. It's blocky blue and white flat design is fun and playful, just like R2's personality. Because it's heavy on the white, some of your Lock and Home screen text is going to be difficult to see, but it's so worth it. Direct Download BB-8

R2 may be everyone's favorite droid, but that doesn't mean there's no room in our hearts for the little ball that could. This geometric representation reminds us of BB-8's mechanical roots and also gives us a reimagining of Poe's best bud (besides Finn, of course). Direct Download Crystal Foxes of Crait

My new favorite Star Wars creature is not the adorable Porgs (though I do love them), but the ingenious Vulptices that inhabit the salty planet of Crait. If not for the curiosity and inquisitiveness of these crystal critters, the entire Resistance would have been trapped in the abandoned Rebel outpost. Direct Download Jedi Order logo

Gone are the days when a person had to have a high midichlorian count in order to be considered worthy of being a Jedi. Family lines be damned. Anyone with a desire to reach out can feel the Force surround and bind them. If you're ready to start your training, you can proudly display your banner of honor on your Home screen. Direct Download Solo: A Star Wars Story