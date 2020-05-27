What you need to know
- Skype now supports a 3x3 grid that lets you see nine people on a video call at once.
- The same update also adds the ability to create moderated groups.
- The update is available on Windows, Mac, Linux, and the web.
A recent update to Skype adds the ability to customize reactions and the options to see nine participants on a video call at once. The update brings Skype to version 8.60.0.76 and began rolling out on May 18, 2020. The update rolled out gradually, and a Skype support page states that it should have released gradually over last week. The update also brings some other handy features, such as creating moderated groups and global hotkeys that work when Skype is minimized.
Here's the complete changelog from the Skype support site:
- All the best reactions: Sometimes you need the perfect reaction at your fingertips, and now you can customize which ones appear in the reaction picker.
- Just like that old TV show: Now you can see nine participants with video on your screen at one time.
- Who's in charge around here? Need to create a group with defined moderators and users, like a classroom? Try creating a Moderated Group.
- Just a key-press (or three) away: We've added some new global hotkeys you can use even when Skype is minimized.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements. We sent some bugs packing and swept up after ourselves.
The 3x3 grid mode is a welcome change to people working from home and staying in touch with friends and family while spending more time at home. The same feature recently rolled out to Microsoft Teams.
The latest update for Skype is available on Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, and the web.
