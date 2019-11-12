What you need to know
- Skype's Translated Conversations feature will replace the Skype Translator bot.
- The feature supports 11 languages and instantly translates messages and calls.
- Translated Conversations are available on all platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and the web.
Microsoft's Skype has a new update that brings support for Translated Conversations, making it easier to stay in touch with more people. Language translation has been available in Skype for years in various forms, but this update marks the retirement of the Skype translator bot and the introduction of built-in support for Translated Conversations.
Microsoft outlines all of the changes in version 8.54 of Skype in a recent post:
Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux and Web
- Lingua Nota: Talking and chatting with people all over the world in a different language just got even easier with Translated Conversations in Skype. Learn more about Translated Conversations.
- Improved detection of missing permissions for screen sharing on macOS.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements.
Skype for Android, iPhone and iPad
- Lingua Nota: Talking and chatting with people all over the world in a different language just got even easier with Translated Conversations in Skype. Learn more about Translated Conversations.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements.
Skype is great for Windows 10 users, even if people don't use it
Support for Translated Conversations will roll out to users over the next couple of days. The feature supports 11 languages, including Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), English (UK), English (US), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. You can read more about the feature on an FAQ page from Microsoft.
Skype
Skype allows you to message, call, and video call millions of people around the world.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Control access to your home with the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt
The Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt lets you control access to your home wirelessly without any additional accessories. You can create temporary or permanent codes for guests and lock or unlock your door with a tap on your smartphone from anywhere.
IBM: Employees using Macs 22% more likely to exceed expectations vs Windows
An IBM study presented November 12 has revealed that employees using Macs were 22 percent more likely to exceed expectations in performance reviews compared to Windows users.
'Project Titan' could use True Tone to even out interior lighting
Apple's rumored "Project Titan" could make use of True Tone-like technology according to a new patent granted to the company. True Tone currently makes sure iPhone and iPad screens aren't too yellow or blue based on ambient light and a car could do the same, adjusting interior lighting to ensure an evenly lit cabin.
Try on a pair of shoes using augmented reality and your iPhones camera
Shoe companies are using Apples ARKit to let consumers try on shoes without having to leave the house.