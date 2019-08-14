What you need to know
- Skype has a new icon on iOS devices.
- The new icon features Fluent Design elements.
- The icon was first rolled out to insiders in May 2019.
Skype has a new icon on iPhones and iPads (via OnMSFT). The new icon follows the Fluent Design language that Microsoft is rolling out to all of its apps across several platforms. The new iOS Skype icon was first available to beta testers in May.
Microsoft has refreshed several icons recently, including OneNote, Your Phone, and the Office suite.
The new Skype icon is less of a drastic change than some of the other icon redesigns. It flips the white and blue elements of the design and adds some shadow effects.
Skype
Skype allows you to message, call, and video call millions of people around the world.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.