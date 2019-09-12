Slack has joined the dark side by bringing a brand new dark mode to its communication app. The new dark mode is available now on Windows, Mac, and Linux. To go along with the dark mode, Slack also added several themes. The new dark mode is available now and can be turned on and off through preferences.

Dark mode for apps and operating systems continues to grow in popularity. In addition to looking nice and providing users more options, dark mode is also helpful in low light environments and for users with visual impairments or visual disorders.

Dark mode is already available on Slack's mobile app, but you can elect to have your dark mode settings separate for the desktop and mobile versions of the app. In the future, Slack will support syncing with operating system's dark/light mode settings.

While Slack states that the update is available now, it has not shown up on our systems yet. There's a good chance that the new dark mode will roll out throughout the day.