The AirPods Pro are great, but you don't have to spend anywhere near $250 to score a worthwhile pair of in-ear true wireless earbuds. Anker's Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro come in at $100 less than their Apple competition on any given day, and they've even been recommended by multiple Grammy Award-winning producers for their in-studio performance. Thanks to a current sale at Best Buy, you can snag a pair today for only $129.99. That saves you $20 off their usual cost of $149.99 and brings these headphones back to one of the lowest prices they've ever reached.

The Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless earbuds feature a state-of-the-art design which integrates a customized Knowles balanced armature and an 11mm dynamic driver for enhanced audio you'll have to hear to believe. The result of all of Anker's finetuning is an expansive soundstage that lets you hear every instrument and every nuance of the music you're listening to. There are also four built-in microphones with cVc 8.0 noise reduction so you can take calls hands-free and be heard clearly.

With an 8-hour battery life, you'll be able to get a good listening session out of these earbuds for the most part. Just like AirPods, these earbuds come with a charging case that doubles as a protective carrying case to keep them in when they're not in use. Storing them in the case can recharge them fully twice while you're on-the-go for a total of 24 hours of listening time; that matches how long Apple says the AirPods Pro should last with their charging case. Plus, the Liberty 2 Pro are able to be wirelessly charged too. You'll just need a wireless charging pad at home. Another feature similar to the AirPods Pro is the Liberty 2 Pro's HearID technology which analyzes your hearing profile and creates a tailor-made sound just for your ears.

For more information on the Liberty 2 Pro earbuds, be sure to check out Android Central's review which rated them with 4.5 out of 5 stars.