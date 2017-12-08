Ah, December — 'tis the season for holiday cheer, twinkly lights, and warm beverages that heavily feature marshmallows. Unfortunately for some of us, that also means that it's the time of year for dry painful sinuses and scratchy throats. If you struggle with the dry air come wintertime, Evapolar's evaWAVE smart humidifier may be right up your alley.

Evapolar, a company that wants to help you create your own personalized microclimate wherever you dwell, recently launched an Indiegogo campaign for evaWAVE — a powerful non-ultrasonic smart humidifier that allows you to safely and efficiently maintain optimum humidity levels while simultaneously purifying and aromatizing the air. And best of all, you control it all from your smartphone, so there's no messing around with a confusing amalgamation of on-device buttons and settings.

How does it work?

So to understand why evaWAVE sounds pretty cool, you need to know some basic information about humidifiers in general. Humidifiers fall into two different categories: evaporative and ultrasonic. Evaporative humidifiers moisten the air in a space naturally by using a fan to draw the air from the room before either blowing it over a reservoir of water or through a moistened filter, creating a water vapor. Evaporative humidifiers are the most common and widely-used humidifier type. That doesn't mean they're without fault, though — because of the fan usually involved they tend to be a bit noisier than ultrasonic humidifiers on the whole, and if they aren't cleaned regularly they can begin to breed mold or bacteria and release it into the air.

Ultrasonic humidifiers, on the other hand, use high-frequency vibrations to produce a watery mist which they then spray into a room to add humidity. This type of humidifier is usually pretty quiet and efficient, but they're not issue-free either — they work better the smaller your space is, water can sometimes pool around them, and they tend to expel this weird white or gray mineral deposit dust that collects on every surface in the room.

evaWAVE basically combines the good parts of the two humidifier types while nixing the bad parts. With the evaWAVE, the dry room air is guided by a quiet turbine through a patented moistened filter cartridge. Then, after absorbing the water there, the air is cleansed through a an antibacterial silver ionization process before being released back into the space. Because of the turbine, the purified, humidified air is able to spread over up to 100 m². The company promises that there's no weird white dust, no noisy fan, and no pooling water — just clean, moist air to soothe your winter-parched body. What's more, evaWAVE actually analyzes the air humidity and adjusts it to meet optimum humidity levels throughout the day, taking out all the guesswork on your end. However, if you find that the recommended moisture levels are a bit too sticky for your taste, you can also adjust them manually using the free Evapolar app.

How do I use it?

According to the Indiegogo page's FAQ section, evaWAVE is fairly easy to set up: