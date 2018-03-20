It's still very early and there aren't many hard facts out there yet. However, here is everything we can tell you right now about Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo Switch.

On March 8, 2018 I felt the ground shake as the internet collectively lost its mind. The reason for this was a flaming logo. For those unfamiliar with the franchise, it may not seem like a big deal, but for fans of Super Smash Bros., it was. It was a massive, screaming big deal. At the very end of the March installment of Nintendo Direct, it was made public that Super Smash Bros. would be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The trailer that Nintendo dropped for Super Smash Bros. did not show a whole heck of a lot. That makes it difficult to parse exactly which characters will be included in the new Smash Bros. However, Link and Mario can be seen as plain as day. Those with eagle eyes and a deep familiarity of Nintendo silhouettes may be able to pick out a few more characters which can be expected in the new game.

I am pretty sure I see a Bowser in there as well Donkey Kong and Samus. As the months go by, we can expect to see more announcements that will fill us in as the character lineup fills out. However, considering the intro of the teaser, we can be almost 100% certain that we will see some Inklings included in this new Smash Bros. entry.

But is it all new?

Another thing that isn't entirely clear at this early stage is whether or not this will be an all-new Smash Bros. There have been quite a few games released on the Switch thus far which were essentially updated versions of games which were already out on the Wii U. Unfortunately, this is going to be another little bit of news which we will have to wait for.

When can we play?

Well, at this point all we know is the year. Nintendo announced that Super Smash Bros. would be coming to the Switch in 2018. We can't be certain what that means exactly. However, I would have to assume that a game of this size would be dropping closer to the end of the year around the holiday season. Whatever the exact date, we can be sure that our wait should be less than a year, which is incredibly exciting.

This announcement came as a pretty big surprise to most Nintendo and Smash Bros. fans. There may have been folks with suspicions but we couldn't be sure until now. I am really looking forward learning more about Smash Bros. for my Switch. As Nintendo starts to slide out more information, you can check back here for consistent updates.

What do you see in the fire?

What are some of the other character silhouettes you can make out in the fire? Let us know in the comments below!