OK, so people use Steam to download games on their Mac. They usually don't like steam, but it's what they have to use. So, they do. And now those same people can use it on their Apple Watch, too. Because why wouldn't they?

Smoke is a new Apple Watch app (via 9to5Mac) that brings store information, news articles, and your friends to your wrist. You can't buy games from the app, but you can see how much they cost and how well – or not – rated they are. Did I mention it's on your wrist?