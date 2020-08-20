Amazon's Echo Show line is easily the most versatile of its Echo devices. Rather than just being a smart speaker like the majority of Echo devices, the Echo Show also has a built-in screen that lets you view your photos, movies and shows from services like Prime Video and Hulu, weather forecasts, and more. Best of all, you just simply have to ask Alexa to find what you're looking for. Right now, you can score two of Amazon's best Echo Show devices for less than the regular price of one at Best Buy. The 2nd gen Amazon Echo Show is now $50 off there for a limited time, and you'll also score a free Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue Smart Bulb with the purchase! That's an added value of $105 for a total savings of more than $150. This bundle ships for free.

Amazon's Echo Show devices are equipped with a smart display that can show you the weather, news reports, movie trailers, and more, or you can listen to radio stations, podcasts, audiobooks, and music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify. The number in the Echo Show's name refers to its screen size, so the Echo Show 5 has a 5-inch screen while the Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch screen. The original Echo Show is the largest with a 10.1-inch display.

Along with letting you ask Alexa any questions you might have, these devices can control compatible smart home devices too; ask Alexa to turn off your Philips Hue lights when it's time to go to bed or turn on your Fire TV right before your favorite show starts. You'll even be able to view live video feeds from smart security cameras like Ring Video Doorbells and Blink XT2 cameras.

Best Buy offers free shipping with this purchase, or you can select free in-store pickup where available.