Prime Day is sending deals flying left and right, and while there are plenty of offers worth your attention, one deal you do not want to miss is bringing the Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds down to one of their best prices ever. For a limited time, you can grab these in-ear wireless earbuds on sale for only $40 in Deep Red or Olive. That's $45 off its original $85 price, though they're more commonly found selling for around $60.

Unlike most Prime Day deals, you won't need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. Howerver, you can start a free 30-day trial if you want to score access to the Prime Day exclusive discounts as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.