For just one day only, Ring's Video Doorbell Pro is now on sale for only $95 in certified refurbished condition at Amazon. This deal takes $60 off the regular price for a refurb model, and over $150 off the usual cost of a brand new one — making this one of the best Ring deals we've seen this year. Though the product on sale today isn't brand new, they have each been tested and internally certified by Amazon to ensure they look and work like new. They even come with a full 1-year warranty.

Ring's Video Doorbell Pro takes the place of your existing hardwired doorbell at home. It's equipped with a 1080p HD camera featuring infrared night vision that lets you view its video feed using an app on your smartphone, tablet, or computer, and you'll be able to do so from anywhere in the world. It's also equipped with a microphone and built-in speaker that allows you to speak with any visitors that arrive at your door. There's an integrated motion sensor as well which can send an alert to your phone even before the doorbell is pressed. Plus, with Ring's Lifetime Theft Protection, you can rest easy knowing that if this device is ever stolen, you can get a replacement for free.

Ring devices like the one above are even compatible with Amazon Alexa. That means if you have a device at home like the Echo Show, Alexa will not only share announcements whenever motion is detected or the doorbell is pressed, but also let you see and talk to visitors on the Echo's screen.

Ring did recently unveil its latest Ring Video Doorbell 3. Despite that new model hitting the market, the Pro on sale today still has some advantages compared to the new model such as pre-roll recording and no need to recharge a battery.

