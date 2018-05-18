Apple's limited edition Spring Collection Apple Watch bands are almost gone, so if you've had your eye on one, you should grab it while you can.

Back in March, Apple released a series of limited edition spring-themed Apple Watch band styles so users could brighten up their wrists for the season. However, now that we're heading into summer, supplies are dwindling along with the cooler temperatures. Here are the bands listed as "currently unavailable" in the U.S. version of Apple's online store, according to MacRumors:

38mm Classic Buckle in Electric Blue

38mm Classic Buckle in Soft Pink

42mm Classic Buckle in Soft Pink

38mm Sport Band in Lemonade

42mm Sport Band in Lemonade

38mm Sport Band in Denim Blue

42mm Sport Band in Denim Blue

42mm Sport Loop in Marine Green

42mm Nike Sport Loop in Pearl Pink

38mm Nike Sport Band in Barely Rose/Pearl Pink

42mm Nike Sport Band in Barely Rose/Pearl Pink

This, along with Apple reportedly notifying its authorized resellers of the impending removal of Spring Collection bands, likely means that the other spring colorways are in low supply as well. So basically, if you have your heart set on that perfect Red Raspberry Sport band, you'd better head to Apple's online store and order it ASAP. Though I know we're all going to miss these sunny, fresh color options, their removal hopefully also means we'll be getting a brand new Summer Collection to take their place.

For more information regarding Apple Watch bands, check out our Apple Watch Bands FAQ.

Thoughts?

Did you manage to get your hands on a band from Apple's Spring Collection? Which one? Brag about your fantastic taste in the comments below.