Since Snapchat's launch, its developer has released everything from face filters to the ability to create your own geofilters and everything in between, but one thing people have been asking for for a while now? A developer platform. This week it was announced (or leaked, rather) that Snapchat will be launching its first complete developer platform, and it's called Snapkit.

The platform's prototypes indicate it will let other apps offer a "login with Snapchat" options, use the Bitmoji avatars it acquired and host a version of Snap's full-featured camera software that can share back to Snapchat. Multiple sources confirm Snap Inc. is currently in talks with several app developers to integrate Snapkit. (Josh Constine, TechCrunch)

Along with the new developer platform, people will be able to "login with Snapchat": Snapkit will allow users to sign up for new apps with their Snapchat developer credentials instead of creating brand new ones. As pointed out by TechCrunch's Josh Constine, one benefit to this is the ability to bring your Bitmoji avatar with you.

While Bitmoji has offered a keyboard full of your avatar in different scenes, Snapkit could make it easy to add yours as stickers on photos or in other ways in third-party apps. Seeing them across the mobile universe could inspire more users to create their own Bitmoji lookalike. (Josh Constine, TechCrunch)