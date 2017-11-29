Typically when people hear that a favourite app of theirs is implementing an algorithm or doing a bit of a redesign as to which content gets noticed first, the reaction is not exactly positive.

To this day, people are still upset with Instagram's all-over-the-place nonsense of an algorithm, and even apps like Facebook have taken a bit of a verbal beating in regards to how and when you see certain content, posts, and pictures on your timeline.

But now Snapchat is throwing its hat (or ghost costume?) into the algorithm ring, and it might actually be a good thing.

It's vitally important that future content feeds are built on top of a human-curated supply of content – rather than just anything that surfaces on the Internet… With the upcoming redesign of Snapchat, we are separating the social from the media, and taking an important step forward towards strengthening our relationships with our friends and our relationships with the media. (Evan Spiegel, Snapchat CEO)

Recently Snapchat has announced that the app is getting a redesign, meaning that it will now put all Stories and messages from friends to the left of the camera — the people you interact with most will be at the top — and if you swipe right, you'll see all of the Snapchat celebs, social media gurus, brands, etc. that you've subscribed to.

Will there still be Snapchat ads between Stories and Discover content? Absolutely, but with the new algorithm, you can bring your Snap back to the good ol' days when it was just you and your friends effortlessly sending each other dozens of ugly photos of yourselves and not Kylie Jenner swatching her bajillion lip-kits and lip-syncing to rap music in her Bentley.