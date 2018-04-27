Note: SNK Heroines ~Tag Team Frenzy~'s themes and images are NSFW and for mature audiences. SNK has a history of incredible fighting games, and they're bringing the women back together for the first time since 2000 to duke it out together, no gentlemen allowed, in SNK Heroines ~Tag Team Frenzy~ on the Nintendo Switch. But this isn't just a fighting game re-skinned with women to flaunt that sex appeal. SNK Heroines also features the titular tag team mechanic, allowing two characters to fight on a team at once as attacker and supporter. See at Amazon Before you join the battle with the SNK women, here's everything you need to know about SNK Heroines ~Tag Team Frenzy~:

What's SNK Heroines, anyway?

SNK Corporation is a company responsible for tons of different titles, especially fighting games. In the past, they've had various collaborative fighting titles with representatives from many other games they have created. SNK Heroines is one such title, but with a focus on women from various SNK games. SNK Heroines ~Tag Team Frenzy~ is a fighting game where players control two characters in a match at a time. The matches are interspersed with dialogue and a story that reveals the connections between the different women fighting and how they got there. There is also an emphasis on character customization via unlockable costumes and online competitive play. Tag team? What?

For each match in SNK Heroines ~Tag Team Frenzy~, you select two characters: an attacker and a supporter. The attacker is the character you primarily play as, using typical fighting game mechanics to fight, block, dodge, and counter. Your supporter assists them by swapping in as needed to restore the team's SP bar, which is a gauge that fills as you fight and allows you to complete your finishing move, a Dream Finish. A Dream Finish is a powerful attack that finishes off your opponent. Even if you get your foe down to low or zero HP, it won't defeat them, though they'll be very easy to stun. A Dream Finish is necessary to secure the match. Aside from these mechanics, SNK Heroines aims to be fairly simple. It's complex in the way that fighting games can be, but the developers and publishers have stated repeatedly that they want SNK Heroines to be accessible and easy to pick up, even for those new to fighting games. Is it nothing but scantily clad women?