Confession: my night stand is covered with clutter. It's usually home to my water bottle, my iPhone (complete with annoying charging cord), my headphones, a small Sony speaker I got for Christmas, My MacBook charging cord, and two small lamps so I can find my way around in the middle of the night without tripping and knocking my teeth out or something. And that's just on top! Underneath, I've got a whole mess of other stuff I like to keep within my reach while I'm sleeping or lounging.

I say all that to say that I know I'm definitely not the only one who struggles to find a way to keep all my essentials nearby in a tidy, manageable way. If you're in the same boat as me (and pretty much everyone else I know), you may want to consider adding the Sobro Smart Side Table to your bedroom (or living room, or whatever room) setup. It offers wireless charging, cord management, lights, speakers, and more — all in a single piece of furniture.

The Sobro Smart Side Table is the brainchild of Sobro Design, creator of the multitasking Sobro Coffee Table. The company has recently launched an Indiegogo campaign for to fund the new, smaller version, meant for use next to a bed or couch.

See at Indiegogo

The Smart Side Table pairs with Sobro's upcoming companion app, and has an overabundance of cool features that make it the perfect all-in-one nightstand:

Charging options : The Sobro Smart Side Table offers multiple ways to charge all your favorite devices. The surface of the table itself has an integrated wireless charging pad for 2 phones. If you prefer the corded route, there's also four USB charging ports and two 120v outlets on set into the back of the table (along with a built-in cord management system so you don't have to deal with tangling).

No more water trips : The bottom of the table houses a quiet thermoelectric cooler drawer to keeps all your favorite beverages chill and within arm's reach. That means no more getting out of your warm, cozy bed in the middle of the night to get a glass of water — you'll have one right there when you need it. (I'd put LaCroix in mine probably, but you do you.)

Light your way : The Smart Side Table is equipped with soft LED accent lights so that you never have to stumble in the dark when you do actually have to get up to do something.

Listen up : The table features integrated Bluetooth speakers so you can jam to your favorite tunes or listen to your favorite podcast without any additional speakers. You can also connect it to your TV via Bluetooth for your own little movie theatre surround sound experience.

Store your essentials: In addition to all the tech, the Smart Side table does actually function as a regular nightstand, too — there's ample storage within the table to hold all your bedside needs, complete with an inset shelf perfect for books and magazines.

Want to grab the Sobro Smart Side Table for yourself? Though it hasn't officially launched on Indiegogo, you can still support the project early and receive backer perks. Right now, if you pledge $299 or more, you'll receive your own table for about 66% off — it'll retail for $900. Though it looks like the table only comes in white at the moment, if the company's Coffee Table is any indication, more color options may become available once the item is widely released.

Thoughts?

What do you think of Sobro's products? Do you think you'd utilize a multifunctional table like this? Share in the comments!