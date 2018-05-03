There was a time when the average bookshelf speaker was just "meh". It was meant to fill out the high end of your overall sound or to simply act as background — there was no cranking them and enjoying a full, rich soundscape. Gone are those days, and now bookshelf speakers can act as a full sound system (depending on your space), and the SōLIS SO-7500 takes it one step further, with the addition of a vacuum tube/solid state hybrid amp. Let's take a look at why this $350 system kicks ass all over town. See at Best Buy It's a grower, not a shower

The SO-7500 system may be relatively compact, but its size belies it's massive sound. Thanks to its vacuum tube amp, which outputs 12W to each speaker, this thing hums and booms and bangs and rocks. Each speaker features a 3.5-inch woofer and a 1.25-inch tweeter, which help to create a surprisingly well-rounded sound. The high end is lovely and crisp, and I cranked this system trying to distort it to no avail — it's clean right to 11. And that's with Spotify streaming music at that. I only tested the Bluetooth functionality of this system, but it does come with a handy aux cable, so you can connect your legacy devices, like turntables. I cranked this system trying to distort it to no avail — it's clean right to 11. The key to getting the best sound out of the SO-7500 system is placement. So long as you're pretty on-level with the speakers, they sound incredible. If you're a bit above them, some of the low end gets lost. If you're above them, you lose some highs. If you have them on a bookshelf in the corner or one on each side of the room, you're golden. I cranked them up in my living room and went about my business in the kitchen, and it was blissfully balanced. Playing music over Bluetooth is enhanced thanks to the inclusion of Qualcomm's aptX codec, which helps boost the quality (so long as your phone or tablet has it too). Like a sexy leather jacket