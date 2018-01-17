As MrMobile, I've covered electric cars from Tesla to Chevy to Toyota – but on my last day at CES 2018 I test-drove an EV unlike any I'd seen before. The Electra Meccanica SOLO is an electric car built for "the 90% of drivers traveling without passengers."

With a promised range of 100 miles, a top speed of about 80mph and a recharge time of between 3 and 6 hours, the SOLO might just raise some eyebrows in the world of the constant commuter – assuming they're willing to stomach the price of entry. Join me for my penultimate CES 2018 video, a test drive in the SOLO one-person electric car — and let me know if you'd like to see a more complete review video later in the year.