Apple's computers are known for their durability and longevity, but eventually, some levels of support must end for models as they reach a certain age.

That appears to be happening to quite a few models of Apple's laptops. In an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple has detailed that a number of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models from 2013 and 2014 will be moving to the company's Vintage and Obsolete Product list.

The models that will be added to the list as vintage products include the following:

MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2013)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2013)

MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2014)

Owners of these models will thankfully still be able to get their laptop serviced at an Apple Store or Authorized Service Provider as Apple still supports its vintage products.

"Vintage products are those that have not been manufactured for more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple TV vintage products continue to receive hardware service from Apple service providers, including Apple Retail Stores, subject to availability of inventory, or as required by law."

While products over seven years old would normally not be supported anymore, Apple is currently supporting MacBook models as far back as 2010. Others, like Monster-branded Beats products, are all considered obsolete.

"Obsolete products are those that were discontinued more than 7 years ago. Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased. Apple has discontinued all hardware service for obsolete products with no exceptions. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products."

You can learn more about Apple's vintage and obsolete products on the Apple Support website.