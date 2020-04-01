What you need to know
- Apple is adding some of its laptops to the Vintage and Obsolete Products list.
- MacBook Air and Macbook Pro models from 2013 and 2014 are being added.
- The models will continue to receive support from Apple and Authorized Service Providers.
Apple's computers are known for their durability and longevity, but eventually, some levels of support must end for models as they reach a certain age.
That appears to be happening to quite a few models of Apple's laptops. In an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple has detailed that a number of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models from 2013 and 2014 will be moving to the company's Vintage and Obsolete Product list.
The models that will be added to the list as vintage products include the following:
- MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2013)
- MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2013)
- MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014)
- MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2014)
Owners of these models will thankfully still be able to get their laptop serviced at an Apple Store or Authorized Service Provider as Apple still supports its vintage products.
"Vintage products are those that have not been manufactured for more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple TV vintage products continue to receive hardware service from Apple service providers, including Apple Retail Stores, subject to availability of inventory, or as required by law."
While products over seven years old would normally not be supported anymore, Apple is currently supporting MacBook models as far back as 2010. Others, like Monster-branded Beats products, are all considered obsolete.
"Obsolete products are those that were discontinued more than 7 years ago. Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased. Apple has discontinued all hardware service for obsolete products with no exceptions. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products."
You can learn more about Apple's vintage and obsolete products on the Apple Support website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
I just bought the tiniest purse from Twelve South — no joke
There are a lot of fake products that get announced on April Fool's Day and this is not one of them.
Microsoft reportedly making most events digital-only for next year
Microsoft is reportedly moving to make its internal and external events digital-only through its 2021 fiscal year. That would include events like Ignite 2020 and Build 2021.
Keychain will reportedly gain advanced password manager features in iOS 14
Apple's Keychain is a thing, and it works. But it's not as good as third-party options. But that might be changing.
These are the best 4K monitors you can buy for Mac
To get the most out of your Mac, you need a beautiful display. A 4K monitor is a huge step in the right direction. Here are the best 4K monitors for your Mac.