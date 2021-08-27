TwitterSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Some users report that Twitter is unavailable.
  • Twitter isn't down for everyone.

A number of people report that Twitter is currently down for them, with DownDetector showing that issues began around 8:45 AM ET.

DownDetector continues to show people reporting issues, with almost 13,000 reports at the time of writing.

Twitter Outage Map Downdetector AugustSource: DownDetector

However, during my testing, Twitter appears to be working fine across third and first-party apps, as is the web interface. I'm located in the UK however, so it's possible this may be a regional issue.

Twitter Downdetector Reports AugSource: DownDetector

Twitter does often have these little blips, although service does normally resume within a few minutes — assuming a wider outage isn't at play. So far, other websites and services appear to be unaffected so this does seem to be a Twitter issue rather than something related to infrastructure.

Is Twitter working for you, or are you resorting to talking to your family, friends, and co-workers instead? Shout out in the comments and let us know!

Updating ...