Alexa gets the headlines when it comes to Sonos' new speaker, but it's even more assistants and services are coming — and that's what's truly exciting. It's easy to look at what Sonos announced today in New York City — a new Sonos One speaker, with microphones and Amazon Alexa integration built in, as well as external Alexa support for its older speakers — and think "OK, that's it. That's easy." Only, that's not it. And it's not easy. There's a lot more going on here here just a single speaker and Alexa. Sure, this is still core Sonos. That means really good wireless music made easy. But where Sonos has shown the most growth — and it still has plenty of room left on that front — is by connecting all the things. Let's break down what's new, and what's still to come.

Sonos One ($199, Oct. 24)

Sonos ain't playing around anymore. Gone is the "Play" name from its entry-level speaker. It's just "Sonos One" from here on out. (And it wouldn't surprise me to see that scheme the next time the Play:3 and Play:5 are refreshed.) Sonos Play One is the one speaker to rule them all. Or, it will be at some point. Sonos One looks a lot like the Play:1, but the company tells us the two speakers share just two mechanical components. The grilles may look the same, but Sonos One is a new speaker from the rubber footings to the new touch buttons on top. It's a very familiar product to anyone who owns a Play:1, to be sure. It looks similar. It sounds similar. The touch buttons are a nice addition, though. While I'd always appreciated the simplicity of the Play:1, this just seems more sophisticated than the play/pause and volume buttons we had before, even if it definitely also looks more complicated. New, of course, is the six-microphone array for talking to Alexa. That's tucked into the top of the speaker, and the mics are hardwired into a small LED on top of the speaker. When the mics are on and listening, the LED is on. Light's off? Mics off. Sonos says that's explicitly for peace of mind if you're worried about your things listening to you all day, and that the LED can't be turned off if the mic's on. (Sounds like a challenge to me.) And Alexa is ... Well, she's still Alexa. Anything you can ask her now, you can ask her through Sonos One. What's really cool here is that Sonos One and Alexa can control any other Sonos speakers you have hooked into your system. One Sonos One may not be all you want, but for a lot of folks it may be all they need. In any event, Sonos One can still be set up with another as a stereo pair, or grouped with other speakers, of course. See at Sonos

Alexa, AirPlay 2, Assistant and an open platform