The best way to stream music wirelessly in your home is getting smarter, but still has plenty of room to learn. Sonos is one of those products that's simultaneously extremely complex yet blissfully simple. Or let's put it another way: It's a complex product for the folks who made it. That's a good thing, because sometimes the more work that goes into making something, the easier it is for those of us actually using it. And that's the case with Sonos. At its simplest, Sonos is this: A family of speakers that hook into your Wifi to play audio content from all kinds of streaming sources. Apple Music. Spotify. Sirius XM. Google Play Music. Amazon Music. Locally. ... The list of sources that can hook into Sonos is long. All of Sonos' speakers can act independently, or in groups, so you can have the same thing playing on multiple speakers in the same room — in stereo pairs, even — or the same thing playing throughout the house. It can serve as your home entertainment system's audio, or as a semi-movable system, depending on how much you mind luging things around. That sounds a little complex, maybe. But it's not. You really just plug in the power cord, hook things into your Wifi, add in your music sources — and that's it. It just works. And it sounds damned good in the process. What Sonos has lacked for some time now is some real smarts. That means smart assistants, of course. And, now, that means Amazon Alexa. And that brings us to the $199 Sonos One — the first Sonos speaker that doesn't just play music for you. It's also listening for you and can do anything that Amazon's own $50 Echo Dot can do. I've been using Sonos One at home for a week as part of a beta process, following the launch of Sonos One at an event in New York City. It's lived in my home alongside the best Amazon Alexa devices. It's played music and answered questions and obeyed commands. Here's what you need to know — so far — about Sonos One.

Sonos One as a speaker Yes, Sonos One looks a lot like the $199 Sonos Play:1 speaker (which you've been able to find a little cheaper of late). And, yes, it's based off that entry-level speaker. But at the launch event they were quick to tell us that only two parts are shared between the two devices, and that Sonos One has been nearly completely redesigned and rebuilt from the inside. As a listener on the outside, though, things aren't all that different. If you loved the Sonos Play:1 speaker, you'll love Sonos One. The sound is comparable to the Play:1. (Sonos would tell you it's a little better.) And that is, to my ears, really good considering the size, and the price. A single Sonos One (like the Play:1) is able to crank out a surprising amount of sound. It's still not the same as a larger speaker with a sub, but I've found it plenty good for the price. While Sonos still likes to keep the actual wattage a mystery, it's more than enough for your average kitchen space. Or even a small living room. I've been dragging it outside, and it's been great for background music in the backyard. Sonos One sets up and presents itself just like any other Sonos speaker. (I've also got a Play:1, Play:3 and Play:5 in my home.) Nothing's changed in that regard. No, the big deal here is the addition of a six-microphone array so that Sonos One can hear you. They're tucked into the top of the speaker, and that's led to a redesign of the controls as well. Gone are the mechanical buttons, replaced by an obvious play/pause button in the center, flanked by confusing volume up (on the left) and volume down buttons. You might be tempted to think that the ring of pinholes is some sort of touch panel for volume (a la swiping on the top of Google Home speakers), but it's not. There's also an LED for power in the middle, and an LED for the microphone just above it. The mic and its light are hardwired together, Sonos says. Tap the microphone button and the light goes off, and the speaker is no longer listening for you at all. Light's off? It's not listening, and whatever you say is between you and to whomever you say it. On the back of the speaker you've still got threads for a wall mount, and an ethernet jack. There's also a physical button for pairing, which you shouldn't have to ever use more than once. Sonos' TruePlay feature is still here as well. That's where you wave your phone around and it works with the speaker to custom-tune it for whatever room it's in. It's neat, it works, and it's still only available with an iPhone. (And at the time of this writing, TruePlay doesn't yet work with the iPhone 8.)