At long last, Sonos has finally added support for AirPlay 2. If your Sonos One is older, worry not. Support is added via a software update available today. Not only can you stream any audio to your Sonos speakers using AirPlay 2, but you can also ask Siri to do the heavy lifting.

Thanks to the help of AirPlay 2, while you're watching your favorite TV shows and movies on your iPhone or iPad, you can send the audio to your Sonos speakers. Talk about a theater experience! Did I just see a unicorn in my living room?

If you have at least one AirPlay 2 supported Sonos speaker, but the rest are not, you can group your speakers around the house for serious surround sound. Even the Playbar or Play:1 can make use of AirPlay as long as it's grouped with an AirPlay 2 supported Sonos speaker.

Wish you could use Siri or Alexa to control your audio playback? No problem. Supported speakers let you start music by asking one virtual assistant and continue control using another. You can ask Siri to start playing a playlist from Apple Music and then tell Alexa to skip to the next song!

AirPlay 2 support comes to Sonos One, Sonos Beam, Sonos Playbase, and the second generation Play:5. If you have one of those speakers (or plan to get one), update your Sonos controller app to version 9.0 and then look for the speaker software update. Then, launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad to add your Sonos to your accessories and you're ready to go.