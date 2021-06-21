The Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones originally retailed for $350, which isn't too bad considering the quality. There have been some decent discounts recently, but Prime Day takes things down a notch by pushing the price to just $248. That's really not bad, considering competing headphones like the AirPods Max easily cost $500 or more and offer shorter battery life and a heavy design. This means it tops even some of the best AirPod Prime Day deals .

There are plenty of great headphones deals available on Prime Day , but if you're looking for the best Bluetooth headphones , the Sony WH-1000XM4 are it. Seriously. Sure the name isn't memorable, but these headphones are among the most highly rated. That's why it's so great to see them on sale, making them one of the best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals .

The WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are the hottest headphones from Sony and are seriously impressive. They feature great ANC thanks to their great over-ear fit, and they allow you to connect to multiple devices at once.

There's a lot to like about the WH-1000XM4s. They feature the sleek, signature design that Sony is known for, a multi-point connection to remember up to eight devices, and an impressive 30-hour battery life with ANC turned on. You can even squeeze out up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC off, and a quick 10-minute top-up will provide up to five hours of playtime. There's also support for smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for quick, hands-free commands, and controls are handled with easily customizable tap gestures on either cup.

As far as audio goes, the Sony WH-1000XM4 sound great and are fairly balanced. Not only that, but the over-ear design gives you a snug fit and helps block outside noise. Sony also outfitted these with active noise cancelation, and they're great at blocking outside noise to keep you in the moment. And when you need to have a quick conversation with someone, you can rely on "Speak-to-Chat," which will automatically lower your audio when you start talking, or you can simply hold your hand over the right ear cup. They also have a sensor to automatically play or pause audio when you put them over your ears or take them off.

If you're looking for great headphone deals on Prime Day, step away from the AirPods Max and check these out instead. You won't regret it.