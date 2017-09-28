The results from this year's Sony World Photography Awards are breathtaking — check 'em out!

Every year since 2008, the Sony has held a world-wide, free-to-enter photography competition called the Sony World Photography Awards, that aims to show off the sweet skills from photographers of all levels!

If you want to try your hand at the Sony World Photography Awards, you could be awarded up to $25,000 for the prestigious Photographer of the Year award, along with the latest and greatest digital Sony imaging equipment and an inclusion in the Sony World Photography awards exhibition and book (makes you want to pull out that camera and start snapping, hey?).

If you wanted to enter the Photography Awards, the open and youth competitions close on January 4th, 2018. The professional competitors must submit their photography by January 11th, 2018.

