With a recent update to the Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Switch-owning fans of South Park were treated to some great news. South Park: The Fractured But Whole now has an arrival date on the Switch. This expectedly raunchy RPG by way of Colorado will be making its way to the Switch sooner rather than later. But if you're unfamiliar with the game, what can you expect? Here's a quick rundown of South Park: The fractured But Whole.

What is it?

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is a follow up to the 2014 South Park title, The Stick of Truth. Whereas The Stick of Truth was developed by Obsidian Entertainment, The Fractured But Whole was done by Ubisoft Entertainment and for the most part, they improved on the original. Take an episode of South Park, stretch it out to a runtime of about fifteen hours, and throw in turn based RPG mechanics and you will have a pretty good idea of what's in store for you. What's it all about?

South Park creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone clearly put a lot of time and effort into the creation of The Fractured But Whole. This is not a game that was licensed and completely handed over to game developers. The hands of Trey and Matt can be seen all over this game and that's a good thing. The game picks up where the Stick of Truth left off, with you playing the role of "new kid". In the previous game, the kids were playing with classic high fantasy tropes. In The Fractured But Whole it's all about superheroes. It seems that Cartman wants to launch his very own superhero film franchise and it's up to you to help him make it happen. As is to be expected, every element of superherodom gets the classic South Park skewering treatment. When can you have it?