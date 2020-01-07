Speck has announced its new range of Presidio2 cases, featuring Armor Cloud technology and Microban.

To create Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology, Speck developed a proprietary design process that aligns individual air capsules along the perimeter of the case. At impact, the air capsules flex and suspend the device on a cushion of air, just like an airbag.

Introducing Speck's new Presidio2 line of cases, the most protective, durable, and slimmest dual-layer cases Speck has ever created. The entire line is made with Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology, a break-through in device protection that uses individual air capsules to resist damage upon impact.

The cases will be available in Spring 2020 in three variations, the Persidio2 Armor Cloud, Grip, and Pro. They will offer 13-foot drop protection and antimicrobial protection through Microban, Speck's exclusive antimicrobial technology.

The three cases are roughly similar, the grip as an all-new no-slips grip to stop your case sliding around, and also to aid grip when your phone, texting and taking photos. All three have 13-foot drop protection, raised-bezel screen protection for when your phone falls face down, and Microban. Microban helps to reduce bacteria on the case by 99%.

More information is available on Speck's website!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.