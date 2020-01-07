Preisio2Source: Speck

What you need to know

  • Speck has announced its new range of Presidio2 cases.
  • They feature Armor Cloud technology for up to 13-foot drop protection.
  • They also have Microban technology to reduce bacteria.

Speck has announced its new range of Presidio2 cases, featuring Armor Cloud technology and Microban.

By way of a press release Speck said:

Introducing Speck's new Presidio2 line of cases, the most protective, durable, and slimmest dual-layer cases Speck has ever created. The entire line is made with Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology, a break-through in device protection that uses individual air capsules to resist damage upon impact.

To create Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology, Speck developed a proprietary design process that aligns individual air capsules along the perimeter of the case. At impact, the air capsules flex and suspend the device on a cushion of air, just like an airbag.

The cases will be available in Spring 2020 in three variations, the Persidio2 Armor Cloud, Grip, and Pro. They will offer 13-foot drop protection and antimicrobial protection through Microban, Speck's exclusive antimicrobial technology.

The three cases are roughly similar, the grip as an all-new no-slips grip to stop your case sliding around, and also to aid grip when your phone, texting and taking photos. All three have 13-foot drop protection, raised-bezel screen protection for when your phone falls face down, and Microban. Microban helps to reduce bacteria on the case by 99%.

More information is available on Speck's website!

