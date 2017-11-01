If you're investing in the iPhone X, shouldn't you protect it from any environment with a durable case from Speck?
Apple's latest and greatest iPhone, the iPhone X, is finally here. It has the best screen Apple has ever put on a phone, the fastest chip Apple's ever created, a camera that just about can't be beat, and a brand new design that gives you way more screen than ever before.
But that surplus of watchable, gameable space comes with a catch — there's even more screen to break and an even nicer phone to destroy. Now, I don't know about you, but if I'm paying over $1000 for a phone, I want it to last. That's where a great case comes in, but not all cases are created equal.
Speck gets phones. Its cases have protected every iteration of the iPhone, and with the iPhone X, things haven't slowed down. And that's the thing Speck understands about cases: Just because you want a beautiful phone doesn't mean you have to slow down. If you lead the rough-and-tumble life, then Speck has you covered with the Presidio ULTRA and the Presidio SPORT cases.
Speck Presidio ULTRA
The Presidio ULTRA is the ultimate case for your brand new iPhone X. It's designed to withstand the most extreme lifestyles, whether your passion is hiking, rock climbing, camping, or simply backpacking the roughest terrain.
It's made up of two layers of hard polycarbonate, which protect the phone from drops, bumps, and scratches. Plus, there are two layers of Speck's Impactium™ rubber, which absorbs shock from a drop. This is especially important, because any impact at all could cause a shattered screen — Impactium™ protects your phone where it needs it most.
The Presidio ULTRA has been drop tested to 15 feet, so if your iPhone X takes a spill in your everyday life, or you drop it while exploring the wilderness, you can be confident that the Presidio ULTRA has your phone's back.
The best part is that this case features a two-in-one design — if you're not hitting the trails or blazing your own paths, then you can remove the ULTRA bumper for less bulk and still have 10 feet of drop protection. Perfect for your work day or a night out.
The Presidio ULTRA is available for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus too!
Speck Presidio SPORT
If you're lifting weights at the gym or headed out for your daily 2-mile run, your phone needs optimum protection. Speck gets it, which is why their Presidio SPORT case is made for an active, sporty lifestyle. It has a slimmer profile than the ULTRA, but still has all the protection you need for a tough workout.
The Presidio SPORT features three layers of protection for your iPhone X: A layer of shock-absorbing Impactium™ on the inside, a hard polycarbonate shell, and a silicone Impactium™ SPORT exterior. The silicone outside also means a no-slip grip, even when your hands are sweaty.
Presidio SPORT is drop tested to 10 feet, so you can trust it to protect your iPhone X on the treadmill or while you're hanging from the rings. The case is also treated with Microban antimicrobial technology, which protects it against bacteria growth, which can cause odors and stains. The buttons and ports also have covers to keep out the dirt and grime that comes along with working out.
Speck makes Presidio SPORT cases that perfectly fit the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as well!
Presidio SPORT is available exclusively at Best Buy
So pick one up today before your phone arrives!
If you want the utmost in protection for your phone, whether you lead a life of rugged activities or you simply want to protect your investment for as long as possible, the Speck Presidio ULTRA and Presidio SPORT cases are the perfect companions for your new iPhone X. Don't slow down just to keep your iPhone pristine — grab a Speck case that can keep up with you.
