Stay up to date on Spectacles by Snap Inc., the round-video-recording sunglasses for Snapchat.

It used to be if you wanted to order a pair of Snapchat Spectacles, you'd have to either visit the Spectacles store in New York City or wait for a robot vending machine (yes) to visit your area. Now you can order them online!

July 18, 2017 - You can now order Spectacles on Amazon!

If you've been itching to get your hands on a pair of Snapchat Spectacles, you may finally have your chance!

Snap Inc. (the company that owns Snapchat) is now selling Spectacles on Amazon in black, coral, and teal! You can snag a pair of Spectacles for $129.99 in any of the three colors. If you want them soon, you'll need to move quickly! Amazon's still quoting two-day delivery times for Prime members but those dates could start to slip as people hear the news.

See at Amazon

So, what exactly are Snapchat Spectacles?

The new Snap Spectacles are essentially sunglasses with a built-in camera that records your life in 10-second snippets, so you can produce some hand-free Snapchat action.

How do they work?

Specs make memories, from your perspective.

Press the button to make a 10-second Snap.

Lights show friends you're snapping.

Wirelessly add your Snaps to Memories on Snapchat.

Specs charge in their case.

Where can I pick them up?

Believe it or not, you can only pick up the spectacles from Snapchat's Minion-esque machine. The only Spectacles vending machine available right now is in Venice Beach, CA, but you can keep up to date on where other boxes will show up with this handy map.

You can also purchase them from the Spectacles website and now on Amazon!

How much do they cost?

Around $130!

So? What do you think?

Will you be rushing out to grab a pair of Snapchat Spectacles? Or do you think they're a waste of moolah? Let us know in the comments below!