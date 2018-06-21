So eBay is busting out another crazy site-wide sale. This time, fill your shopping cart with at least $75 worth of eligible items and you can get $15 off the total with the code PSUPERSUMMER. This is a one-time use coupon, but you don't have to find one $75 item. The total just needs to be $75 for everything you're buying. Of course, since it's only $15 off no matter how much you spend, there is no maximum amount to your spending here either. We have seen a few eBay site-wide sales recently that are a bit better than this, but if you maximize the coupon by getting as close to $75 as possible it's essentially as good on savings as any of those other eBay deals.

Normally, the main exclusions for a deal like this include Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories. All of those still apply, but eBay has also added Video Game Consoles and Laptops & Netbooks to that list. This is still a better option than the eBay coupons that require you to go through a select few unsavory sellers. Use the coupon from any store or seller you like, as long as the items aren't in one of those categories. The sale lasts all day until 10 p.m. Eastern.

I highly recommend using major retailers like Best Buy and Newegg if you aren't a regular eBay shopper. Plenty of other retailers, including Dyson and BuyDig, have eBay storefronts as well. This code should work with all of them.

Here's a few deals we like:

Remember this sale is site-wide, so be sure to browse to your heart's content and then buy everything at once.

