What do you get when you cross Spike Jonze, FKA twigs, and a HomePod? A beautiful, strangely surreal short film called "Welcome Home" that incorporates all three with a classic Apple feel and flare.

… starring FKA twigs as a beleaguered city dweller whose drab apartment becomes a colorful, shape-shifting oasis thanks to her HomePod device, is easily one of 2018's most captivating ads so far. ( AdWeek )

Now, Adweek has a behind-the-scenes look at the ad that showcases its incredible practical effects, Spike Jonze dancing, light shows, and more, with AdWeek calling the new footage "the most engaging, comprehensive and flat-out best BTS video we've seen for an advertisement".

The film uses bright and captivating colors and sharp movements from TKA twigs bringing the beauty of the HomePod to life; the behind-the-scenes video is no different. Long story short: this video is awesome.

Check out Welcome Home down below, and check out Adweek's story for the behind-the-scenes documentary!