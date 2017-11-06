It's safe to say that fidget spinners and fidget cubes were two of the biggest trends of the past year. They're especially popular with school-age kids who have issues with stress or a lack of focus, but they've struck a chord with all ages and are a popular desk toy — I got my fidget cube right next to me right now! Given the popularity, it seemed like only a matter of time before the next evolution of fidget toy emerged and here it is: The Spinner Cube

While this might look like your standard fidget cube, looks can be deceiving. Four of the sides have a unique feature for your fingers to fidget with — a joystick for your itchy gamer's thumb, a spring-loaded trigger that also mimics a game controller, three rolling, clickable balls, and five audible and silent clicker buttons for the pen clickers in the crowd. The remaining two sides feature spinning pads with high-quality ball bearings that will spin up to 60 seconds unassisted, or indefinitely with a few shakes thanks to the off-balance design. Check out this (quite literal) breakdown of what's inside the Spinner Cube: